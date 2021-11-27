High blood pressure: this is the tea you should consume to reduce it

High blood pressure is caused by the force of blood against artery walls. Also known as arterial hypertension, this disease can cause serious heart problems. That is why to control it and avoid a serious health problem, we recommend drinking tea from oregano, an infusion with multiple properties that will significantly help the body.

The high blood pressure It can also be caused by the nervous system, stress and salt in the body. The disease is measured by the resistance to the flow of blood in the arteries and also by the amount of blood that the heart pumps: in simple words, when blood is pumped to the heart and the arteries are narrow, the arterial hypertension will be greater.

In this sense, the tea of oregano will be crucial to control high blood pressure because it has an active ingredient known as carvacrol. Therefore this plant will help to counteract the arterial hypertension according to the magazine Planta Médica. Although the truth is also that there is no evidence so far to corroborate the data, that is why specialists will continue to investigate the case.

However, it is also fair to say that the oregano contains potassium, a property that helps reduce high blood pressure. That is why these findings are encouraging, except for pregnant women and recent mothers since their intake can bring serious problems for the health of these labels.

Photo: Pixabay

In addition to being a plant that collaborates to measure the high blood pressure and prevent it from firing, oregano also helps in other pathologies. Oregano tea can be beneficial for coughs, asthma and bronchitis, in regards to respiratory diseases; You can also take this infusion to treat painful menstrual cramps, rheumatic arthritis and urinary tract infections. Consequently, this natural solution would not only be efficient to decrease the arterial hypertension.