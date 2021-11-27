HBO ranking in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 26

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him HBO, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

2. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his suit changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. Smallfoot

“Smallfoot” puts a twist on the Bigfoot legend when a young and clever Yeti encounters something he thought didn’t exist: a human being. The news of this “human” brings him fame and the opportunity to get the girl of his dreams. It also causes a shock to the simple community of Yetis by wondering what else might exist beyond their snowy village.

5. Diary of a babysitter

After finishing her university studies, Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson) moves from New Jersey to New York to work in a bank. But, since the financial world is not what she expected, she ends up being the babysitter of the spoiled son of a wealthy family. While adjusting to an environment whose rules are completely unfamiliar to her and trying to teach the boy that money can’t buy everything, she falls in love with a rich young man.

6. Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. It lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to your office to find a lost object, it will turn into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he discovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones?

7. Blood Diamond

Against the backdrop of the chaos and civil war that engulfed Sierra Leone in the 1990s, “Blood Diamond” is the story of Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former South African mercenary, and Solomon Vandy (Djimon Hounsou), a fisherman. of Mende. Both men are African, but their stories and circumstances are completely different. Their destinies come together in a joint quest to retrieve a rare pink diamond that can transform their lives. While in prison for smuggling, Archer learns that Solomon, who was separated from his family and forced to work in the diamond mines, has found and hidden the extraordinary unpolished stone. With the help of Maddy Bowen (Jennifer Connelly), an American journalist whose idealism is tempered by a deep relationship with Archer, the two men set out on a journey through rebel territory.

8. Without identity

Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) has a car accident in Berlin. Upon awakening, he discovers that suddenly his wife (January Jones) does not recognize him and that another man (Aidan Quinn) has acquired his identity. The authorities ignore him because they do not believe him and some murderers are after him. Martin is alone and tired and is forced to flee. With no one to turn to, in an unknown country, Martin asks a reluctant stranger (Diana Kruger) for help by plunging into a terrible mystery that will make him doubt his sanity and identity. How far will you be willing to go to discover the truth?

9. The impossible

Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three children begin their winter vacation in Thailand in search of a few days in a tropical paradise. But on the morning of December 26, as they enjoy their relaxing vacation by the pool after the celebration of Christmas and Christmas Eve, a terrible roar emerges from the center of the earth. As Maria freezes with fear, an immense wall of dark water runs through the hotel grounds towards her. Feature film about the tsunami that hit Southeast Asia in 2004.

10. Batman: Hush

A new villain whose only name is known, “Hush”, employs all of Gotham’s enemies to destroy the lives of both Batman, the hero, and Bruce Wayne, the businessman and playboy who now maintains an intimate relationship with Selina Kyle, also known as “Catwoman”. Adaptation of one of the great classics of the DC universe: “Batman: Hush” written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Jim Lee.

