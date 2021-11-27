Halo Infinite’s multi is the best free to play on Xbox

We are almost finishing 2021, but before that we will see how Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios say goodbye to the year in style with the first intergenerational titles with technologies to take the breath away even the most demanding, with Halo Infinite being the final climax next December.

Since last day 15 we are already enjoying multiplayer free to play of this title, which has become one of the most resounding successes of this year, achieving really amazing player figures in a very short time since its departure.

Halo Infinite beats Fortnite and Call of Duty on Xbox

Now that people are putting hours into it, we can more easily wait for the arrival of the campaign, which is already less than two weeks away from launching on the different platforms and according to the first impressions of many people, this is the best Halo installment in long time.

And surely that the Halo Infinite campaign will be a success as has been its multiplayer, which has become the best free title that we can find on Xbox, surpassing other greats such as Call of Duty Warzone or Fortnite in the United Kingdom and the United States, demonstrating the potential of the franchise and how far it can continue to go today.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is here and the campaign is just days away, which will surely reinforce even more the success of this new installment of the Xbox star saga.