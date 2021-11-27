Hailee Steinfeld, the new Marvel superhero you should know

He was 14 when he stood up to

an illustrious veteran like Jeff Bridges and was placed under the command of the Coen brothers in Valor de ley. The same as when he played for an Oscar to Amy Adams and Helena Bonham-Carter. «There is a part of me that still feels like that was yesterday, even though

it happened a decade ago»Acknowledges actress Hailee Steinfeld (Los Angeles, 1996).

Memory sometimes tricks the passage of time, but

you can’t say i lost it. She has been a child soldier in Ender’s Game, the daughter of vigilante Kevin Costner, a choir figure in the singing franchise Pitching the Note, rescuer from the Transformers saga, and a nineteenth-century poet in the Dickinson series. All that effort has culminated this year with

your entry into the Marvel Universe Thanks to Hawkeye, the miniseries that has just been released by Disney + and in which she plays Kate Bishop, superheroine and archer for which fans are already claiming a card in the next Avengers. At his side, someone with a lot of experience in that field, Jeremy Renner, one of the few survivors of the first generation of Marvel. “It’s always fun to tease someone like him,” jokes the actress. “The relationship we have behind the scenes is very similar to that of our characters. I’m always looking at everything she does and asking her for advice on anything, although I may not be as heavy as Kate. Or so I hope! ».

Reviewing Steinfeld’s papers abounds with young women who drive older men insane by a cocktail of impulsiveness and determination. Perhaps because they are two traits that also define her. How else can it be explained that someone who had not picked up a bow before would dare to emulate William Tell in less than a year? Maybe I wouldn’t go so far as to target someone with an apple on their head, although I’m actually pretty good. The key is to repeat over and over again until you hit the goal, it’s a matter of dedicating time and being disciplined, two things that I am good at. Try again in a few months and maybe I will accept the challenge.

Although somewhat atypical, Hawkeye is

Marvel’s Christmas bet by release dates and time in which the action takes place. Does that mean that Hailee Steinfeld will take the opportunity to unleash another of her talents? Singer with a couple of published albums, Taylor Swift’s colleague and Katy Perry’s opening act, remains the mystery about whether she will sing a Christmas carol in the miniseries. “I do not want to spoil anyone, to find out you will have to see Hawkeye until the last episode,” he answers. The only certain thing is that his voice will be main in the future of Marvel.