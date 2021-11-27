Genshin Impact: see what are the free codes you can redeem today November 27

Genshin Impact presents again various free codes to redeem today Saturday, November 27. In this instance there are several options to add more content in the videogame. In addition, an additional one is added for new players who are just starting in this title.

The free codes what delivers Genshin Impact allow access to prizes, including protogems, which are the virtual currencies of the title. With this, you can also advance in the event “Shadows of snow and dust” that will be available until December 13 and where you can obtain the Cinnabar Spindle weapon among others.

As previously announced, the Action RPG installment is available at Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, plus PC.

These are the codes for today, November 27:

GENSHINGIFT

BSPD3ZRXU985

BSNDJC747Z7D

KB6DKDNM7H49

F2VMQP4SZRC9

NB6VKHQWVANZ

LBNDKG8XDTND

BSNUJGQFUTPM

GenshinEpic

GenshinGalaxy

For New Players: SBNBUK67M37Z

How to get Genshin Impact daily codes?

To get and redeem Genshin Impact codes for this November 26, the player must perform the following steps:

Get Adventure Rank 10.

After that, the player must enter the Genshin Impac official website t.

t. Login with myHoyo account.

Write the available codes.

Then you have to open the game and go to the Paimón menu to see the rewards in the mail section.

If the player still does not reach that level, they have to continue to gain experience in the delivery.