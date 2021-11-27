from Oscar to madness

For Nicolas Kim Coppola, maintaining his status as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars has not been an easy task. During a lecture as part of the South By Southwest festival in 2014, he commented, “I started acting because I wanted to be James Dean. I saw it in ‘Rebel without a cause‘ and ‘East of paradise‘. Nothing impacted me – no rock song, not classical music – as Dean impacted me. […] It blew my mind. I said ‘This is what I want to do.’

With this desire, he began one of the most winding roads in the history of the contemporary American film industry.. A journey of successes, obstacles, frustrated projects, wild bets, questionable decisions, and a slow (but sure and effective) revival. Of course, the work has not stopped coming. And that won’t change anytime soon.

Now we can see it in The History of Swear Words, a documentary series where he acts as a presenter, explaining to viewers the origin of the most widely used high-sounding words. To do this, she will draw on interviews with expert linguists and various comedians, such as Sarah Silverman and Nick Offerman.

What has happened in the strange career of Nicolas Cage? Here we explain it.

The ascent

The kiss of the vampire (1989).

Cage always wanted to act, even in short roles, in films directed by his uncle. The legendary Francis Ford Coppola. Although the filmmaker was initially reluctant to make room for him in his productions, he eventually relented and Nic appeared in Rumble Fish (1983), The Cotton Club (1984) and Peggy Sue Got Married (1986). However, before his relative offered him his long-awaited opportunity, he did not want to wait and set out to take on other roles on his own: in 1982, he acted in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, this being his film debut.

During the 1980s, two of his biggest opportunities came, in the form of Raising Arizona (1987) and Moon spell, where he shared credits with Oscar winner Cher. Both were projects that showed that the interpreter had a lot of talent for comedy.

The golden statuette and roles … not so golden, but passable

Goodbye to Las Vegas (1995).

There is no doubt that, for the actor, 1995 was a very fruitful year, since after starring Goodbye to Vegas, received the applause of locals and strangers. His committed portrayal of an alcoholic writer earned him the Oscar for Best Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Drama.

After that, Cage already had a solid trajectory, so it was time to explore another terrain, which was none other than action. With films like The rock (nineteen ninety six), With Air and Back face (both from 1997), was quite successful at the box office and its acceptance among the public and specialized critics was not greatly affected.

It was precisely during this period of stability that Cage received one of the most promising and exciting proposals of his life: bringing the Man of Steel himself to life. As an avid comic book fan (his son’s name is Kal-El), Nicolas was more than ready to start filming the infamous Superman lives, which would be directed by Tim Burton. Unfortunately, things did not work out and the project did not get off the ground.

The known formula and many debts

The legend of the lost treasure (2004).

To kick off the 2000s, the Academy Award winner performed in Gone In 60 Seconds and The Family Man. In 2002, he played Charlie Kauffman in Adaptation and he also made his first film as a director, entitled Sonny.

His last recognized franchise was that of The legend of the lost treasure, which started in 2004 and had a sequel. Here, it was learned that the actor was still good for action and maintained a good rank, but it was evident that he was only following one formula. At this point, Nicolas Cage’s career began to take another turn. With all the previous titles in his filmography, he was one of the highest paid performers in the industry and, until then, he had amassed a great fortune, but eccentricity won out.

According to an article on the portal Finance Buzz, Cage spent $ 150 million on items such as dinosaur bones, European castles, a private jet, an octopus, a pyramid-shaped tomb, a shark, and an original copy of Action Comics # 1, Superman’s first cartoon. Total madness! These purchases have led to quite a few tax problems. It is believed that the reason he started choosing such low quality projects, ranging from Ghost rider (2007) to Stolen (2012), going through USS Indianapolis (2016), was to solve the economic problems that suffocate him. However, Cage said he does it to keep busy and not do things he may regret.

The resurgence

Mandy (2018).

Over time, his compass has returned in the right direction, having acted in several independent cult projects such as the black comedy. Mom and dad (2017) or the psychedelic horror movie Mandy (2018).

With ups and downs, Nicolas Cage’s career is rising little by little, as his acting debut in the serial format is also planned, with a series about the character Joe Exotic. Will also premiere The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action comedy where he will play himself. Let’s hope he always stays on the brink of insanity, but maintains his histrionic capacity.