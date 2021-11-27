Friendship and well-being: how a good circle of friends impacts physical and emotional health

A subject has access to mental health, to emotional health, insofar as he can be relatively well integrated with his social ties

More and more studies and research indicate the importance of having a good circle of friends for the benefit of health and well-being. The bond with the other is at the base of humanity and many times a friend becomes that support that cannot be found in one’s own home. But when this relationship fails, problems can come.

Friendly ties have a direct impact on the physical and emotional health. According to a study conducted by the Department of Psychology at the University of California, social interactions that become negative or competitive are closely related to increased inflammatory activity in the body . In the same vein, another Carnegie Mellon University study of older adults found a relationship between negative interactions with friends and increases in blood pressure among women.

From the point of view of psychoanalysis, we constitute ourselves as subjects from the encounter with the other. “A subject has access to mental health, emotional health, insofar as he can be relatively well integrated with his social ties. That’s where friendship arises”, He explained to Infobae Guillermo Bruschtein, APA Psychoanalyst and Psychiatrist. “ We attach great importance to being able to bond with those who feel we have things in common ”He added.

According to Bruschtein, “subjects who are well connected with the external world or with their peers have the ability to sustain a stable state of mind”. And he warned: “Friendship is never pure friendship, there are ambivalent feelings. The human being, although he has an empathic capacity, friendship and solidarity, also has a self-destructive capacity ”.

Agustina Fernandez, adolescent specialist, member of APA, IPA and FEPAL, pointed out to Infobae that “ There are people who affect positively and others who, because they compete, because they envy, instead of supporting, step on the other . This is very clear in adolescence, a time in life in which friendships take on a peculiar value because they act as emotional support in full growth ”, Fernández pointed out. “Surrounding yourself with people who take healthy paths is easier for those who choose to take healthier paths. The environment does what we choose, it influences us. The pairs that we have support us or let us fall ”.

In other words, “ good friends, among many other things, make a good life “, Synthesized the specialist.

Friendship is a chosen brotherhood

To explain what friendship is, Jorge E. Catelli, psychoanalyst Full Member in Didactic Function of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association and Professor and Researcher of the UBA, resorted to the definition of a colleague: “For a dear colleague and teacher who has passed away, Luis Kancyper, ‘friendship is a chosen brotherhood‘. All brotherhood implies a relationship that involves love and rivalry , competitions for the love of a third party that were originally the parents and at the same time the alliances that calm and alleviate, and in that sense, it is those fraternal aspects that are reissued in friendship, those that achieve exogamous object relations in sublimatory ties ( that replace consanguineous ones) and that offer subjects in their singularity, appease feelings as human and tremendous as those of finitude, loneliness, anguish and pain ”.

Catelli explained to Infobae that “friends allow, when these ties are established and following this psychoanalytic line, to go through narcissistic issues, which also give rise to the subjects emerge from an endogamic and at the same time solipsistic confinement, which is a source of high toxicity. Having these dimensions of the other gives rise to multiple displays of feelings and affections in a recursive position that feeds off in multiple ways. This dimension of ‘relief’ and stability generates a psychic distribution of conflict and suffering that contribute to an expanded symbolic system, in which ‘the other, as a friend, helps to think’. Shared thought constitutes a symbolic territory in which the encounter that contributes to subjective well-being occurs. It is a land that is shared, as well as that mythical origin of an uncertain etymology that says that ‘friends are those who still know how to share the crumbs, that’s what they have’ ”.

And he concluded: “It is the human dimension of identification. Being with the other, suffering with the other, suffering with the other, rejoicing with the other, celebrating with the other, reduces pain and increases joy and shared pleasure . All these efficiencies are underpinned by the complexity of that psychic work, called in psychoanalysis ‘identification’, a process that begins at the very moment of the inaugural encounter with the other and continues throughout human existence ”.

