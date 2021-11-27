Free! These are the games that you can download this weekend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The last weekend of the month has arrived and it is time for you to take advantage of the last days to claim the free games of November with the subscriptions of your consoles. But if that is not enough, here we bring you once again the games that you can play without spending absolutely anything. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

This Friday there are not many news with respect to other weekends, but there are still titles that all kinds of players will like, which can be found from today until Sunday, November 28 (some for a longer time and others for a permanent):

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Playstation plus

Knockout City (PS4 and PS5) – Available until December 7

First Class Trouble (PS4, PS5) – Available until December 7

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) – Available until December 7

Probe: A Game Dev Experience (PS4, PS5) – Available until December 7

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PS VR) – Available until December 7

The persistence (PS VR) – Available until December 7

Until You Fall (PS VR) – Available until December 7

Kid A mnesia Exhibition – (PS5) Unannounced Deadline

Xbox Series X / S – Xbox One

Games With Gold

Moving out – Available until November 30

Dead Cands – Available until December 15

Batman 2: DC Super Heroes – Available until November 30

Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)

Halo Infinite – (Multiplayer Beta) Final Version Arrives December 8

Pc

Ubisoft Connect

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Available until November 28

Steam

Halo Infinite – (Multiplayer Beta) Final Version Arrives December 8

Epic Games Store

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Available until December 2

Nintendo switch

Metroid Dread – (Demo) Permanently available

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain – (Demo) Permanently available

In addition to these games, we invite you to take a tour of the stores of each console, since we are sure that you will find very good discounts on the occasion of Black Friday.

