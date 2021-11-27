Free! An indie studio will give you 19 games for your Nintendo Switch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

If there is a console that gives great opportunities to indie development studios, it is precisely the Switch, a platform suitable for all types of audiences and that has the doors of its eShop open to almost any proposal. Now, a company that has taken advantage of that hospitality is determined to give you 19 games.

We refer to No Gravity Games, a developer that has a large number of indie titles on the Nintendo console and wants to share their creations with you without having to spend a single peso.

According to the company’s statement, all you have to do is subscribe to its newsletter on this page, in order to then receive the download code for the first game on the list: Pirate: All Aboard!.

Once with this interesting game, you can participate to get the other 18 that will begin to be released from December 1, simply by entering the eShop and downloading it without the need for payments or codes.

These are some of the games that you can get

As you could see in the image, some of the titles that you can obtain are Creepy tale, Star horizon, Strike Force Kitty, Pool Pro Gold, Drag Racing Rivals, Powertris, Make war and Strike Force Kitty, among many others.

But remember, it will be important that you claim each game on the date announced by No Gravity Games, or else you will lose the streak of free games and you will have to make the purchase of the one you missed in order to get it back.

What do you think of this study proposal? Will you try to get all the games? Tell us in the comments.

