Former Metroid Prime engineer shares disappointment with Wii specs – Nintenderos

In the text that we leave you below, we can read the statements that he has recently shared with the podcaster Reece Reilly, also known as Kiwi Talkz, the former Chief Technical Engineer of Metroid Prime, Jack matthews. He has confirmed that they were a bit disappointed with the technical specifications of the Wii.

Honestly, when Wii came out, technically speaking, I was a bit disappointed and that could have led to some fatigue as well. I really wanted to work on really cool stuff and I think something didn’t work out, that technically staying with Nintendo would mean falling a little behind creatively as an engineer, that was a creative problem for me. It was difficult to justify that. It’s easy to work on what you already know, but when it’s the same thing over and over again, the Wii was fundamentally hardware very similar to the GameCube. Now the controller stuff was really cool and innovative, but I’m not a game programmer, I don’t know. I really do all of that in terms of gameplay, the closest I get to gameplay is working on the viewers. And for me, creatively, it really hurt a little bit on Prime 3… I was personally very excited – and I know other people were… to work on what would have been next-gen hardware, and then when that was unveiled, I had no so eager to continue working on the Wii afterwards for a long time, that’s one of the reasons I left.

