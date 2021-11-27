First picture of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth

MADRID, July 23 (CulturaOcio) –

Joel coen adapts William Shakespeare’s popular play into The Tragedy of Macbeth, film starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will premiere in the 59th New York Film Festival on September 24 and, after a period yet to be determined in theaters, it will be able to be seen in Apple TV +. While waiting to know the release date, A24 and Apple have released the first image of the protagonists.

In the photo you can see Lord Macbeth (Washington) and Lady Macbeth (McDormand) about to kiss. “The brave and creative reading of Joel Coen from the Scottish play is a work full of severe chiaroscuro and captivating rage. It is a film of overwhelming anguish that examines, with fascination, a world devastated by greed and unbridled ambition“says the synopsis.

“Denzel Washington, in a very introspective register, plays the man who wants to be king, and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady. Both offer meticulous interpretations of jaded characters, a couple who will end up plotting a Guilt-crazed and political murder, after hearing the malevolent predictions of a trio of fateful sisters, played by Kathryn Hunter“the companies add.

As A24 and Apple point out, the film is influenced by the “gloomy visual design of classic 1940s adaptations directed by Laurence Olivier” and by “the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s ‘Blood Throne’“, although with the unmistakable stamp of Coen.

“This version reflects the current moment through a terrifying story about an amoral assault on political power that, as its protagonist, it will advance mercilessly towards hell“Add the description.