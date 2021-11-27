Filtered how Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will receive the power of Thor

In the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster and receive the power of the God of Thunder.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) was the last time we saw the character of Jane foster interpreted by Natalie Portman. After his absence in Thor: Ragnarok, we thought we would not see her again, but she will return in the fourth installment of the God of Thunder and it will really do it in a big way.

Since they presented the movie Thor: Love and Thunder they confirmed that Jane foster will receive the power of Thor. But we did not know how it would happen, although now they have leaked a description of the scene.

Attention SPOILERS:

In the movie Thor: Love and Thunder we will see how Jane foster travel to New Asgard which is in norway, right where he died Odin. That place has become the residence of the Asgardians and a tourist area, so the character of Natalie Portman will go there on vacation. One of the attractions that arouses the most curiosity in visitors are the pieces of Mjölnir, the mighty hammer of Thor that broke Hela and that they stayed there. When Jane foster is viewing the fragments of Mjölnir, the hammer watches her and decides that she is worthy. At that moment the pieces come together on their own and reassemble and that is when she receives her superpowers as the new one. Goddess of Thunder.

It is also rumored that Jane foster travel to New Asgard because he’s dying of cancer and wants to say goodbye to Thor. But also, supposedly Gorr the Butcher of Gods will defeat Thor killing him and it will be at that moment when Jane foster receives its powers. It seems that Thor will come to Helm, better known as the kingdom of death. So he must get out of there and come back to life.

