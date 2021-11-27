Fear of the new variant of covid-19 fuels the depreciation of the peso

The interior of the Mexican Stock Exchange, in Mexico City.

The Mexican peso does not leave the zone of turbulence. The currency opened this Friday with falls of 0.58% to stand at 21.69 pesos per dollar. In the last seven days, it has accumulated a depreciation of 5.04%. Shortly after opening, the Mexican Stock Exchange also showed falls of 1.92%. The fear of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, more contagious than the previous ones, has sent the markets reeling. Amid an increasingly uncertain economic recovery, Mexico reported a capital outflow of $ 14.596 billion in the third quarter, the largest since the 2009 crisis.

The currency has reached in recent days levels not seen since last year, before the start of the vaccination against covid-19. On Thursday night, its value stood at 22.15 pesos per dollar. These ups and downs are reminiscent of the first months of the coronavirus, when the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the disease led to a sharp depreciation. The Mexican currency is one of the most traded in the market, which makes it vulnerable to variations in the exchange rate.

In times of uncertainty, currencies considered safe havens, such as the dollar, tend to strengthen at the expense of those of emerging countries. “In the foreign exchange market, aversion to risk is reflected in a sharp fall in the currencies of countries that produce raw materials and emerging economies,” says analyst Gabriela Siller, from Banco Base.

In this complicated context, the third quarter of the year recorded a massive capital outflow in Mexico. Foreign investors liquidated bonds worth 14,596 million dollars, 1,147% more than in the same period last year. In a single quarter, the figure for all of 2020 has been exceeded, when the global economic crisis caused a drop of 8.5% in the GDP of the Latin American country.

The omicron variant, detected in South Africa, has put the World Health Organization on alert. The European Union announced this Friday that it is closed to flights from southern Africa. Previously, Austria and Germany already raised the possibility of taking more measures to contain the increase in infections, which raises fear of a return to a policy of confinements that seemed to have been left behind. Mexican health authorities warned earlier in the week that there are “small signs” of a fourth wave.

Parallel to the concern about the new variant, the Mexican peso has also been affected by the surprising change of candidate to occupy the post of governor of the Bank of Mexico, a key institution to contain the rampant inflation – in October it stood at a 7.05% per year, the highest in 20 years.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Wednesday that he had decided to withdraw the nomination of his former Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, announced in June, and propose Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, Undersecretary of Expenditures. The economist had no public projection until now and lacks experience in monetary policy.

