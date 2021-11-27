Fans show their dissatisfaction with Toluca’s directive

Toluca was left out of the Liguilla after losing to Pumas in the playoffs

At dawn this Saturday, the fans of Toluca placed in the Nemesio Diez Stadium ads against the owner of the Devils, Valentine Ten, as well as the team president Francisco Suniaga, plus some players like Alexis Canelo, Michel Estrada and Ian Gonzalez. This is due to the poor results that the scarlet team has had in recent tournaments and after the team’s disqualification in the repechage round.

With messages like: “Our story is not your business”, “What did Toluca do to you?”, “Apologize and get out!” and, “Apathy is given away”, the different chorizo ​​bars organized to express their annoyance.

Toluca was eliminated by Pumas in Repechage. Imago7

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Sources to ESPN They commented that the main anger of the fans is the percentage issue, in which the Bombonera team is involved, because due to their results in previous championships, the Diablos are in a difficult situation.

In addition, the main claim towards the presidency of the scarlets is the lack of reinforcements that have arrived at the club, in the last semesters.

Although some players like Alexis Canelo renewed for their good performance, the player’s performance was not as expected in this championship, so it also appears within those indicated by the fans of Toluca.