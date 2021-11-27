Exatlón México: Macky GETS ENOUGH for Zudikey’s new nickname

There is no doubt that Macky gonzalez She is an excellent athlete, but many times her sporting level is overshadowed by her bad attitude or her controversial statements, something that has been constant in the fifth broadcast of the Exatlon Mexico and now enraged by the new nickname of Zudikey Rodríguez.

Zudikey returned to the reality show as part of the Guardians To try to reach the last instances, she already had the opportunity to do so in the past but issues unrelated to her performance kept her from glory.

And the sprinter has already made a new nickname thanks to her great shows in just a few days that she has been in the competition, however, it seems that that did not sit well with Macky.

What is Zudikey Rodríguez’s new nickname?

Zudikey is one of the most talented athletes in the history of Exatlón México and one of the most loved by the public.

His arrival in the fifth season was celebrated on social networks by fans and just a few moments were enough to show his tremendous level, in fact, he defeated Macky González in a confrontation.

This caused the Conquerors, mainly Koke warrior, Zudikey was called ‘the Macky González’ of the reds, something that angered the Amazon, according to the channel Reality Shows TV 2021.

The most controversial moments of Macky González in the Exatlón

It is not the first time that Macky rages in the fifth season of Exatlón México, we could list several episodes of this type.

A few weeks ago he scolded Osirys escobedo in front of all athletes for her fanaticism towards the Reds and was severely criticized on social networks.

He also lashed out at Ricardo Arreola placeholder image and his low sports level, later called ‘old crafty’ to Jahir ocampo and has even had problems with members of the Exatlon Slovenia and that of Colombia.

