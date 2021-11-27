Elsa Pataky shows off her biceps in a gym in Madrid

Elsa Pataky go to train for a Gym from Madrid and exhibits the excellent results with its biceps in front of the mirror.

Elsa Pataky is back in Europe and he has not wanted to miss the opportunity to pass for his beloved Madrid. But he has not missed his usual training routine either and has been through a gym Metropolitan to meet your sessions and show off arms on the internet.

The Spanish actress from 45 years shared in his official account Instagram a photograph in front of the mirror in which she shows off her biceps together with the 40-year-old sculptor and painter, Anita Suarez de Lezo. The black and white image shows that the Madrilenian came to train with dark leggings and a sleeveless top to work the upper extremities well.

The Madrilenian has usually put the focus on her arms. Previously, Elsa Pataky already shared some of the rope routines to strengthen the muscles of her triceps, forearms and biceps to add strength to the flexibility and resistance acquired with her Pilates sessions. The results of so many years of training are visible and Elsa Pataky does not want to skip any of her routines in the gym (wherever she is) because that way she can show off that enviable body.

Elsa Pataky, ready for action movies

The woman who began to emerge in the series ‘Afterclass’ keeping fit and healthy is among her priorities. Elsa Pataky combines yoga, boxing, HIIT and a whole series of physical activities recommended by her personal trainer. In addition, she wants her example to help more people take care of themselves and together with her husband she has launched an application to train without the need for equipment or going to a gym.

In addition, the actress has intensified her physical preparation because she wants to make a niche in action movies. The first shared frames of ‘Interceptor’ make clear the transformation of Elsa Pataky thanks to the training when compared to works previously starring like ‘Ninette ‘or’ The land of the tides’. In fact, Elsa Pataky has shared training sessions with her stuntmen with excellent results.

The Spanish actress and her husband Chris Hemsworth are in Europe with their children because the Australian is going to shoot a movie in Prague and all the family. Before, Elsa Pataky has gone through Spain to ride a horse in Seville and spend more time with your family and friends.

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth will be with the rest of the family at least until March in Europe, since during that time the Australian actor will be filming in the Czech Republic the second part of ‘Extraction‘ for Netflix.

