Elon Musk’s brutal transformation in the last 20 years

Musk’s entrepreneurial career began in 1995 with the creation of Zip2, a startup whose sale in 1999 brought him $ 22 million.

According to the Billionaires Index of Bloomberg, Elon Musk’s fortune as of November 3, 2021 it was $ 336 billion, which makes him not only the richest man in the world, surpassing by 140,000 million Jeff Bezos, but also the richest man in the history of mankind.

Realizing how much that money represents is complex. On CNN they made a comparison that could give us an idea: Musk’s wealth exceeds the Gross Domestic Product of 150 countries in the world, among them, for example, that of Finland, which is 269,751 million (that of Spain is 1,281,000 million).

Obviously this has not always been the case. Musk’s beginnings did not seem to foresee anything of everything that has happened later. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, into a wealthy family (his father was an engineer and his mother a model), Elon was a withdrawn, nerd, geek boy who suffered bullying at school.

He soon became interested in computers: he created and sold a video game when he was only 12 years old. He also improved his problems at school by joining karate and wrestling. Something that denotes the practical nature of Musk.

At the age of 17 and after the divorce of his parents, he traveled to Canada with his mother and his brothers. Musk first studied in that country and later obtained degrees in economics and physics at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States. After this he moved to California to study energy physics at Stanford University, but his arrival coincided with the boom of technology companies, so after attending just a couple of days to class, he dropped out and founded his first company Zip2. It was 1995.

Musk identified a gap in the market that he found very substantial. Zip2 served the media, allowed to open their websites to institutions such as The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. He sold the company in 1999 to Compaq for $ 307 million, of which he was entitled to $ 22.

With that capital, in 1999 he founded X.com, which over time (and to prevent people from thinking that it was a website with erotic content) would become PayPal. Musk looked very different at the time than he does today. Despite being only 28 years old, he looked somewhat older, had lost a lot of hair and gained quite a few kilos.

Just three years later, in 2002, PayPal was bought by eBay, which paid $ 1.5 billion for it, making Musk one of the richest men in Silicon Valley. With that money, that same year he founded another company, none other than SpaceX, with the intention of building a spacecraft that would offer commercial flights into space, which at that time was absolute madness. Musk’s appearance had changed very little since 1999, his hair loss continued slowly but surely and his weight was more or less the same.

The SpaceX project was a success from its inception and in 2008 the company signed a contract with NASA to transport materials to the international space station.

At this time, Musk had already begun to change physically, we see him with a much more youthful image and something in his hair has improved. Maybe it was simply a new cut, some gentle treatment to stop hair loss or perhaps some type of transplant, although at that time they were not as common as today.

A year after founding SpaceX, Musk thought there was a niche in the automotive world for a new company offering technologically advanced and electric cars, as well as batteries and sunroofs, so he founded Tesla Motors. Musk is heavily involved in Tesla, overseeing the entire development, engineering and design process for the brand’s cars. The company has also been a success and is currently valued at more than $ 1 billion.

Also in 2008, Musk divorced his former wife, Justine Wilson, with whom he had six children. That divorce is also key in Musk’s life, since since then, the technology mogul has taken much more care of his image. It’s not easy staying single at 37, although Elon cannot be said to have done badly with women. Since then we have known his relationships with actresses Talulah Riley and Amber Heard and with singer Grimes.

Musk’s appearance with the turn of the decade improved a lot, especially his head of hair, which gained a lot of thickness. In general, his physical appearance has remained that way almost to the present day.

Since this time, Musk’s projects have grown in size and ambition. From SolarCity, with the idea of ​​creating a kind of ideal city based on solar energy, through Hyperloop, an ultra-fast train that would reach the speed of an airplane, to Neuralink, a company that investigates how to install devices connected directly to our brain and that would allow people to merge with machines.

What will Elon Musk hold for us in the future? He is probably not clear about it himself, but what is almost certain is that, as he did in the past, he will surely surprise us.

