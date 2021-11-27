Edwin Luna dances to the rhythm of Katy Perry (VIDEO)

Edwin moon dance to the rhythm of Katy perryy Snoop Dogg ‘California Gurls’ with makeup artist and Veracruz influencer Yeri Mua.

And it is that in Veracruz the vocalist of the Trakalosa, Edwin moon He recorded several videos for his TikTok account, including one with the song of the American singer.

Edwin moon

On his TikTok account @edwinlunat, Edwin moon shared a video in which he is seen dancing to the song of Katy Perry ‘California Gurls’.

In his video Edwin Luna appears accompanied by the makeup artist and influence Yeri mua who mentioned the singer made him dance during his visit to Veracruz.

“Well, Yeri Mua made me dance” Edwin moon

In this first the blogger appears and then Edwin Luna who dances and then approaches the camera showing his colorful nails.

In addition to this video E dwin Luna made other videos in collaboration with the blogger who also danced one of the Trakalosa.

In social networks Edwin Luna’s collaboration and influence was well received; However, there were no shortage of users who criticized the vocalist

Well recently Edwin Luna has shown on social networks that he is not afraid of stereotypes , which has caused some to mock their sexuality.

For his part, Edwin Luna has not been annoyed by any of these comments and she has continued to share videos of herself looking and doing “girlish things”.

Currently, Edwin lUna’s TikTok dancing to Katy Perry’s song has almost 300,000 views and 25,000 likes.

In social networks, several users have harshly criticized and mocked Edwin moon to show you do not care about stereotypes of genre.

And it is that since Edwin Luna painted his nails for the first time, the vocalist has been pointed out by several users who have asked him to leave the ‘closet’.