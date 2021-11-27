Eddy Reynoso, Canelo coach, will give away 1mdp for each Atlas goal

Atlas will play against Rayados a ticket to the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 and for each goal scored by the rojinegro team, Eddy Reynoso will give away 1 million pesos to support children with cancer

Eddy reynoso, coach of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, promised to give away 1 million of those for every goal that Atlas scores tonight against Monterrey. This money, shared the coach of the most famous boxer in the world, will be to buy medicines for children with cancer.

Atlas faces Monterrey in search of a ticket to the semifinals of the Apertura 2021. EFE

“Good morning friends. With all due respect and without the desire to be a protagonist, much less presumptuous, for each goal that my Atlas scores against Monterrey, I will donate 1 million pesos for medicines for children with cancer problems # NoNiñosNoLife # FundaciónEddyReynoso”, He wrote on his Twitter account.

Reynoso has never hidden his love for the Atlas, because being a native of Jalisco, he grew up being a fan of the Rojinegros and whenever he can he encourages them from his social networks, because on more than one occasion he has been seen wearing the Academy shirt.

After the famous coach’s tweet, the Rojinegros account reacted, as did club and boxing fans and thanked him for the gesture. Some even asked that the club also join Eddy’s initiative.

Eddy Reynoso was recognized this Friday as a “Distinguished Visitor” and was handed the keys to the city. Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez was present at the event.

“It is an honor for me to be honest, I feel very moved by all this, the expressions of affection from the mayor, from all the people and this is an incentive to continue working. Knowing that things are done in a good way and better to be recognized in my land, Jalisco, for me is very important, “said Eddy.