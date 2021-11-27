Dwayne Johnson surprised a fan and gifted him one of his custom trucks

Almost a month before Christmas, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he wanted to imitate Santa Claus. The actor of Jumanji shared a video in which he showed the emotion of a fan upon receiving a gift from him: a 4×4 truck.

On his Instagram account, Johnson explained that he got the idea when he invited to a special screening of Red alert to several of his followers. “I wanted to do something cool for all of them.“Wrote the actor, whose clip added in one day almost 10 million views.

Why Dwayne Johnson gifted a fan with a truck

The actor explained that his original plan was to give the porsche taycan that he was driving in the movie, but the maker of those cars rejected the idea. “I wanted to do something BIG and unforgettable for a fan, ”Johnson added.

That is why the figure of Fast and Furious decided to give him something more personal: one of his custom 4×4 trucks. “It was my baby”, wrote.

The post that Dwayne Johnson shared. (Photo: Instagram @therock)

To choose the person who was going to receive the gift, Johnson gathered information from the entire audience that was going to be present at the special function they had prepared for the film in which he stars with Ryan reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Thus he came to the conclusion that the one who was going to be surprised was Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran who is a professional coach. “You had to give joy to someone who deserves much more than my truck,” he wrote.

The fist clash between Oscar Rodríguez and Dwayne Johnson. (Photo: Instagram / @ coach_orod)

Later, Johnson commented on Rodríguez: “She takes care of her 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and meals to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being ”.

What the fan who received a gift from Dwayne Johnson said

“I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am”Rodríguez wrote on his Instagram account, along with a photo of himself standing in front of the huge truck.

The cry of Oscar Rodríguez when he received the truck from Dwayne Johnson. (Photo: Instagram / @ coach_orod)

In the video that Johnson shared on his networks, Rodríguez received the surprise through an envelope in which he said that the truck was his. At that moment, she exploded with excitement and began to cry.

At another point, Rodríguez shared more photos in which he appears with Johnson. “All my reactions are perfectly captured in these incredible shots. I will keep them for my whole life and beyond, ”he said.