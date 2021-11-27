Dollar shoots up to 22.46 pesos, as world stocks experience Black Friday

The financial markets international suffered a black Friday, before the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 more aggressive, called Omicron and that threatens to slow down the economic recovery at a global level.

In Mexico, the retail dollar closed this Friday at 22.46 pesos at bank windows, according to CitiBanamex data, 38 cents above the previous close, pressured by a growing aversion to risk.

As a result of the above, in the last two weeks the peso would have accumulated a loss of 6.8%, that is, 1.43 pesos, to be at the highest level since September of last year.

In the global exchange market, most currencies lost ground against the dollar, with the Turkish lira being the most depreciated currency during the week, followed by the Mexican peso. In contrast, the most appreciated currencies were the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, as they are considered safe haven currencies.

In this context, global markets they closed the week with significant losses. The main indicator of the Mexican stock exchange it fell 2.24%, 1,132.28 units below the trading session on Thursday, which registered a weekly decline of 2.60%, following the trend of the main stock markets in the world.

In the United States the Dow Jones closed with a weekly decline of 1.97%, spinning three weeks lower, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed with weekly losses of 2.20% and 3.52%, respectively. In the case of the Nasdaq, it was its biggest weekly loss since February 26.

For its part, the WTI price closed with a weekly contraction of 10.26%, its largest weekly reduction since the week ended April 17, 2020.

Faced with the new variant of the coronavirus, several European Union countries have already announced travel restrictions to Africa, mainly South Africa, where the variant was identified.

Additionally, cases have already been confirmed in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, so it has probably already spread to other regions of the world.

This raises the risk that measures similar to those of the second quarter of 2020 will be implemented, with severe negative consequences for global economic activity.

