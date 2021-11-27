Dollar price today November 26, peso had a bad week

Today Friday, November 26, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.9175 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. The weight ends a complicated week, and seven sessions losing to the thread. According to the Banxico registry, the spot interbank dollar ended at 21.8335. This represents a decline of 27.71 cents for the peso, compared to yesterday’s result on Thursday.

On a weekly basis, the dollar has strengthened and advanced 1.01 pesos in the exchange rate against the Mexican currency. In this session, the appearance of the new strain of Covid-19, Ómicron, caused concern in international markets as it is expected to have a very high contagion capacity, and different economic sectors could see the recovery they have been showing stalled.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.8335 – Sale: $ 21.8335

: Buy $ 21.8335 – Sale: $ 21.8335 HSBC : Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 21.99

: Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 21.99 Banamex : Buy: $ 21.24 – Sale: $ 22.46

: Buy: $ 21.24 – Sale: $ 22.46 Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70 IXE: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40

Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40 Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 22.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 22.30 Santander: Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53

Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53 Exchange: Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.42

Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.42 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 54,268.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, exchange rate at the beginning of the session

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.80 pesos, for $ 29.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.