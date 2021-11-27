Dollar price today November 26, peso had a bad week
Today Friday, November 26, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.9175 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. The weight ends a complicated week, and seven sessions losing to the thread. According to the Banxico registry, the spot interbank dollar ended at 21.8335. This represents a decline of 27.71 cents for the peso, compared to yesterday’s result on Thursday.
On a weekly basis, the dollar has strengthened and advanced 1.01 pesos in the exchange rate against the Mexican currency. In this session, the appearance of the new strain of Covid-19, Ómicron, caused concern in international markets as it is expected to have a very high contagion capacity, and different economic sectors could see the recovery they have been showing stalled.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 21.8335 – Sale: $ 21.8335
- HSBC: Buy: $ 21.26 – Sale: $ 21.99
- Banamex: Buy: $ 21.24 – Sale: $ 22.46
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.28 – Sale: $ 22.18
- Banorte: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 22.70
- IXE: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20
- Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.40
- Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 22.30
- Santander: Buy: $ 20.96 – Sale: $ 22.53
- Exchange: Buy: $ 21.41 – Sale: $ 22.42
- Banregio: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 22.50
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 54,268.0 with a downward trend in real time.
Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.80 pesos, for $ 29.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
