Dog walker makes creative, inaccurate and efficient advertising to pay for his studies

Dog walker makes a creative advertising poster making a not so good reference, but it manages to be well received by users and go viral.

The advertising It is an area that any company, company, business or entrepreneur must know how to use in their favor to effectively promote their products or services, being a key factor that the market giants have known how to recognize and dedicate their efforts with high monetary investments for years.

According to a Statista graph showing advertising spending in Mexico, it shows that since 2018 with 4.3 thousand million dollars invested in advertising, this figure is expected to rise steadily until 2024 represents $ 4.63 billion, a vitally important area in which advertising and marketing professionals can take advantage.

However, (leaving aside for a moment large companies and their investments advertising), every day we have the opportunity to meet small entrepreneurs or businesses that manage to carry out efficient advertising, managing to put their products or services in the sights of millions of users on social networks with the simple use of a complex tool, the creativity, this being one of the essential pillars for good advertising.

A user on social networks has shown a photograph on a small and creative poster that managed to brighten her day, in which a walker and dog sitter advertises its services to pay for college, who mentions will take care of the dogs like John Wick did with his pet. Despite his apparently good intentions (spoiler alert), users have pointed out that he may not have seen the film quite well, since said dog dies, but is duly avenged by John Wick.

The reference is bad because Jhon Wick could not protect it. – CHEFRIDER.CO (@chefriderco) November 26, 2021

At least the flyer if they are very creative although not very successful to say 😅 –  𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞 ℭ𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔞  ⚯͛ △ ⃒⃘ 💀 (@PotterLatina) November 26, 2021

John wick was unable to care for the dog. They killed him. I just take revenge. Although that service would also be useful. I prefer to keep my puppy. – Juan Fernando Gil (@juanfdogil) November 26, 2021

Good publicity… https://t.co/s9YAjOSGmD – SANTIAGO MEJIA (@ santiago1079) November 26, 2021

Different responses has received this small poster from dog sitter and walker advertisingHowever, this publication has so far 11,900 interactions, 1,800 retweets and 89 comments, managing to position itself in the sights of many users, so that, despite not having created the best reference to promote its services, its strategy was well received and effective.

If social networks have shown something, it is that in order to make a good advertising and marketing strategy, it is not necessary to invest high advertising investments to show efficient results, but it is enough to have the creativity necessary to attract the attention of potential customers, as well as social networks.

Previously we have seen this type of stories where entrepreneurs or small business owners show themselves in cases of success, positioning their products or services in the sights of thousands of people; as was the case of the barbershop that launched a creative marketing strategy by giving haircuts to “faithful men.”

Although in effect, advertising investment is an area where we must show our efforts to increase our sales, a good creative advertising that manages to attract the attention of users will be an efficient strategy that will have its respective recognition, at a lower cost showing that in the world of advertising, quality is better than quantity.

