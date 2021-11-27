Doctors show that ketogenic diet counteracts cardiovascular risk without pharmacological intervention

The diet of Hispanic people is very rich in carbohydrates and its effects with respect to other diseases such as cardiovascular disease reflect percentages of damage to health to a large extent.

Doctors lead study of ketogenic diet against cardiovascular diseases

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Paola Verónica Daza, resident of Family Medicine of the last year at the Bella Vista Hospital and one of the members of the research group, highlights that the research work was carried out in order to seek to change some parameters and with the intention of providing information for advances in medicine.

The diet of Hispanic people is very rich in carbohydrates and its effects with respect to other diseases such as cardiovascular disease reflect percentages of damage to health to a large extent.

Medicine resident Viviana Daza points out that, in 2012, a study was published in the United States in which almost 34% of the population suffered from metabolic syndrome (MetS), and of that 34%, around one 46% of them were Hispanics and Puerto Ricans, including mostly women.

Therefore, these specialists in family medicine They tried to give a general management to this particular pathology, managing to determine a greater benefit for health.

After reviewing many publications made in the field of medicine, it is evident that for the year 2008 in a publication by Volek et. et al. demonstrated that carbohydrate-restricted diets (DRC) confer greater risk factor reduction cardiovascular (CV) compared to a low-fat diet.

Although it is believed that the elimination of some fats shows a more positive effect in the reduction of cardiovascular diseases in 2008, it is evidenced through different studies that there really is no positive contribution in lowering fat.

Dr. Daza also indicated that the low carb diet allows a balance thanks to which the parameters of cardiovascular diseases are significantly reduced.

Referring to other studies, he noted “It has been shown that, by reducing fat consumption, rather small particles of fat are increased within the body that can predispose us to cardiovascular diseases, the ketogenic diet in these studies has shown that a balance is found in which it decreases significantly the parameters of cardiovascular diseases ”.

The purpose of the study

The research that was carried out between November 2019 and ended in January 2020 has shown to be the only specific study in this population so far that links metabolic rates with rates that increased. The diseases cardiovascular

MetS predisposes to people to cardiovascular disease (ECV), the leading cause of death Worldwide. In addition to common factors such as weight, pressure, cholesterol and sugar values, other predictors of cardiovascular disease were evidenced, such as insulin resistance measured by a homeostatic model (HOMA-IR), waist-height ratio, and triglycerides-HDL. .

Based on the 2008 approach and study by Volet and colleagues, the researchers evaluated that switching to a low-carbohydrate rather than a low-fat diet would bring more flattering effects.

Population that took part in the study

The intention of the study was announced and there was a registry of 655 possible patients who underwent an inclusion and exclusion process, with 50 people taking part in the study, pre and post laboratories were carried out and 32 were able to enter the study. patients, of which the study was completed with 22.

“In eight sessions in which they were educated on a low-carbohydrate diet, they were not specifically told that they have to eat, but they were educated against the flexibilities that can be had, the schedules, we took many patients who had diabetes and hypertension and that they were taking oral medications, we measured them, weighed them and at the end of the study, we did all that again, we measured them again, we weighed them again, we did the laboratories and we were able to determine that the low carb diet if it made a significantly important impact on the numbers and parameters of our patients”, He expressed.

Promising results

Long-term glycemic control with the low carb diet was very important and showed a positive change, in addition to a significant decrease in glycosylated hemoglobin, which is practically an average of the sugar found in the last three months and which is like a report of the morning sugar, in addition to the levels of insulin and cholesterol reduction

The research highlights encouraging results against important fields such as HOMA-IR, HbA1c, insulin, total cholesterol, triglycerides, triglycerides / HDL ratio, waist / height ratio, body weight, abdominal circumference, creatinine, GFR and BMI. In the PHQ, no adverse psychological effects were recorded as a result of the medical intervention or adjustments to the change of diet.

The results are encouraging for the use of ketogenic-DRC to improve in addition to factors such as weight and height reduction, and improvement in kidney function and possibly prevent MetS without pharmacological intervention.

Study participants showed a statistically significant improvement in MetS parameters (triglycerides and abdominal circumference).

Other mentions in the medical literature

In 1920, Dr. Wilder of the Mayo Clinic proposed the benefits of ketosis for the treatment of refractory epilepsy or seizures and also gave a positive effect, however, in relation to cardiovascular diseases it has only been studied in recent years.

The study was used as a pilot for later research with a larger group of patients. Until now it was possible to compare the effects of the low carb diet with the parameters that predispose to cardiovascular diseases.

“Diet would be a good weapon to control these diseases and the best thing is that it is based only on diet and not based on drugs, even many of the study participants stopped using some type of medicine”, Concluded the resident in Medicine.