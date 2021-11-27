Dani Alves’ recognition of Canelo during a Barcelona training session

Dani Alves praised Canelo Álvarez in a training session in Barcelona (Photo: Instagram / @ danialves)

Saul’s career Canelo Álvarez has enjoyed a steady and meteoric rise in recent years. His perseverance, discipline and respect that he has had for boxing have given him fruitful results that, in addition to awarding him sports titles and achievements, have made him deserving of recognition from elite athletes. About, Dani alves, one of the most successful footballers of all time, he showed his admiration during a workout with him FC Barcelona from Spain.

The experienced Brazilian player shared a photo through his verified Instagram account. In the image, you can see posing with a boxing guard, apparently executing an air jab, while training with the Barcelona first team. In the description showed his admiration by the Guadalajara boxer with the message: “In the style of the most chingón of the chingones, Canelo. Long live Mexico, you c * brones ”.

The gesture did not go unnoticed and the champion undisputed 168-pound player reacted to him. Although it was not very expressive, Canelo Álvarez responded with the message “That!” and an emoji that emulates applause. In the same way, he replicated the photograph in his stories on said social network. Meanwhile, other athletes like Miguel Layún, recognized the Brazilian midfielder for his admiration for best pound for pound of the moment.

The most winning player in history returned from retirement to play for FC Barcelona (Photo: Albert Gea / REUTERS)

The present of Dani Alves with the Barcelona shirt has been news that few fans expected. After having competed and won gold with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the legendary player announced his definitive retirement from the courts. However, a series of movements in Barcelona and the return of Xavi as coach they ended up taking him out of retirement.

In that way, the November 12 the signing of the reference player was made official. With the move, the Blaugrana team bet on Alves’ love for the club, as well as on the experience he has obtained throughout his career, as an antidote to get out of the complicated crisis that the team has been experiencing since the last seasons and the departure that Lionel Messi starred in before starting the most recent campaign.

It is worth mentioning that Dani Alves has the record of being the footballer with the most collective titles won in his career. And it is that in their showcases all kinds of trophies parade, except the world championship with Brazil. Over 20 years he has won three Champions League, eight leagues, a couple of UEFA Cups, five King’s Cups, four European Super Cups, three Club World Cups, as well as an Olympic gold with Brazil.

Canelo Álvarez could imitate the successful step of Dani Alves, but in boxing (Photo: Caroline Brehman / EFE)

For its part, Canelo you are on the right path to build a career as successful as that of the Brazilian footballer. After beating Caleb Plant and stripping him of the International Boxing Federation title (FIB), became the first undisputed champion of all the history of super middleweight, as well as the pioneer in the history of Mexican boxing.

However, before reaching the milestone, Canelo he had already won world championships in four different weight classes. With this background, he will seek to venture into 200 pounds, when he faces the current world cruiserweight champion for the World Boxing Council (WBC). In case of winning against Ilunga Makabu, he would enter the select group of fighters who have been monarchs in five different divisions.

Throughout his 16-year professional career, Álvarez has disputed 60 lawsuits, in which they appear 57 wins, 39 via knockout, as well as a couple of draws and a single loss. His numbers and titles have put him at the top of boxing worldwide, which is why various global organizations have considered him the best pound for pound in recent times.

