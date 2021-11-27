Cuauhtémoc Blanco’s warning to Santiago Solari for the match against Pumas

Cuauhtémoc Blanco criticized Santiago Solari’s position in the first leg of the quarterfinals. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Cuauhtémoc Blanco, one of the last idols of the azulcrema team, spoke about the first two games of the quarterfinals of the Scream Mexico A21. Among them he criticized Santiago Solari for his position in the party of Going at University Olympic Stadium between the Pumas of the UNAM and the Eagles from America, which ended in a tie to zero goals.

The current governor of the state of Morelos said that one of the main reasons for the lack of goals in this match was the position of both strategists. He stressed to the América coach that, according to him, He went out to take care of the result keeping his goal at zero.

In addition, he launched a warning message to the team of Coapa for the party of lap the Saturday at Aztec stadium. Consider that they should change the way you play, because he saw in the team of Andres Lillini better performance. However, despite the improvement, he could not get the goal to get the advantage to the second leg.

“Hopefully the local batteries are put. Pumas played well, as well as Atlas played well and we have to admit it. It will be a complicated game, because Pumas will try to attack América and they must go offensive to look for the first goal, because if it doesn’t, it will get complicated, “said Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

The first leg between Pumas and América ended in a draw with zero goals. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



On the other hand, the coach of the Pumas, Andrés Lillini, spoke at a press conference at the end of the game, in which he assured that they will seek to attack in the return, since the only way to advance to the semi-finals it is by obtaining the victory, the tie or the defeat they give the pass to America.

“We know that Azteca in this process is very strong, they became very strong at home. But we must go with the responsibility of going to attack them, we will not win if we do not attack, because the tie does not serve us. (…) Do not go back, because surely we are going to lose. Then be smart. Choose those who are the best from the physical point of view. The group is eager to play tomorrow, if it could ”, assured the feline coach.

It should be remembered that azulcremas and university students have faced a total of 6 times in the league, since the MX League changed its format to short tournaments. Given this, America has defeated those of Pedregal in 5 occasions, falling only once.

The first time they met was at the Closing 2013. During the instance of the quarter finals, the global ended in favor of America by 3-1. In that same tournament they were crowned champions after beating Blue Cross. Later, a year later, the faces were seen again in the same phase for the Opening 2014, this time the global was 1-1, but the azulcrema set advanced by table position, in the same way it ended lifting the title after defeating the UANL Tigers.

The only time Pumas beat América in the league was in the Apertura 2015. (Photo: Twitter / @ LuisFarfan3312)

However, for the Opening 2015, the Pumas would obtain their only victory in the league against the Eagles, after winning by a global of 4-3. In that tournament they reached the final, where they lost to the Tigers. The last confrontations between both squads took place in the Closure and Opening 2018, same as America eliminated the Pumas and only in the second tournament they managed to be champions.

Finally, the second leg will be the November 27 o’clock 19:00 hours (Mexico Central Time). The referee assigned for this match is Marco Ortiz. In addition, the auriazul set will already be able to count on José Rogério de Oliveira, who suffered from a muscle injury since the party of repechage that they faced Toluca, while Cristian Battoccio will be low by muscle distinction who suffered in the past November 18th.

