‘Cruz Azul is giant and it would be a great step in my career’

Upon removal of Blue Cross at Opening 2021, the template will begin to revolutionize and one of the names that has sounded to wear blue is that of Joaquin Montecinos, forward of Audax Italiano, who pointed out that playing in Machine it would be a dream, although, he acknowledged that there is no offer for emigrate.

“The truth is that my representative is the one who is aware of everything, at this moment I am focused one hundred percent on my team in the Chilean Selection”, He said in conversation with RÈCORD.

“Of course I would love to play in Mexico, a long time ago my dad played in Necaxa, Puebla, Santos Laguna and he had the chance to play for a year at Cruz Azul ”, he added.

Although for now there has been no formal talk with Cruz Azul, the Andean attacker knows the history of the mexican soccer, but above all, that of La Maquina celeste, because her father, Cristian Montecinos, He wore the colors of Cruz Azul Hidalgo in 1998.

“I am fully aware of what Cruz Azul means. It is a giant club and for me, it would be a very important step in my career”.

According to transfermarket, the attacker Chilean is priced at 1.6 million euros and his most favorable position on the pitch is that of the far right.

In addition, from their environment they ensure that there is more than one team within Mexican soccer that is interested in the 25-year-old attacker, in addition to a team from the MLS.

