Cruz Azul is already preparing an offer for Diego Valdés to reinforce the attack in the Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul would be interested again in one of the best players in Santos, Diego Valdés, to reinforce the attack in the Clausura 2022; he is already preparing an offer and there is interest on the part of the Chilean.

One more time, Diego Valdés puts himself in the orbit of Cruz Azul as possible reinforcement for the Closing 2022, Well, after consecrating himself as one of the best footballers of Santos Laguna in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, where the Warriors remain in the fight for the title, reawakened the interest of the big teams and one of them is the Current champion of Mexican soccer.

And it is that in recent days it emerged that the Chilean midfielder is one of the options to strengthen the squad directed by Juan Reynoso for the next tournament, a version that gained strength with the latest information published by ESPN, which ensures that since La Noria is already preparing a concrete offer to negotiate with the Warriors.

Would at the end of Santos’ participation in the Apertura 2021, in which the laguneros are disputing the League and with an advantage over Tigres 2-1 in the first leg of the Quarterfinals, when Cruz Azul presents the formal offer for Diego Valdés and start the negotiations for your file, because the possible departure of Yoshimar Yotún or Jonathan Rodríguez would free up a foreign position.

The sources consulted by said medium revealed that the Chilean attacker is also interested in reaching La Maquina, as it has the objective of proving itself in a team of higher hierarchy and of the largest in Mexico, as is the cement club, so everything will depend on the efforts made by the celestial directive to convince those of Keep that they sell their letters, because because of Santos’ business model, a loan with an option to buy would be almost impossible.

Remember that in the summer market Cruz Azul had already had rapprochements with Santos to take over the services of the Lagunero midfielder, however, the negotiations did not prosper and Diego Valdés had to stay in the Laguna; furthermore, the 27-year-old gamer already coincided for two years with the executive president Álvaro Dávila on Monarchs, in 2016.

How much would Cruz Azul have to pay for Diego Valdés?

The topic economic is one of the great complications for what Diego Valdés arrives at Cruz Azul and which prevented it from arriving at the summer market, as it transpired that Santos asked back then 7 million dollars for your token, which would be very difficult to pay, due to the policy of austerity who implemented the new administration, with which they want the soccer team to be self-sustaining and independent of the finances of the cement company.