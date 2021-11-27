Cruz Azul and Santos will enter into negotiations for Diego Valdes at the end of the 2021 Opening

The informants said that Diego Valdés likes the idea of ​​going to Cruz Azul, a club that has been trying to do so for a few semesters ago

Sources told ESPN that the directors of Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will wait for the Warriors to conclude their participation in the current Apertura 2021 to enter into a negotiation for the 27-year-old Chilean midfielder, but from the environment of the player and also of the cement team they assure this medium that the interest is very real and that the leadership of the ‘Machine’ prepares a concrete offer.

Santos usually opens the doors when one of his players has offers from more renowned teams or even Europe, but always for sale.Therefore, the loan with the option to purchase is not an option for Diego Valdés to wear the light blue shirt.

Diego Valdés is interested in Cruz Azul. Imago7

Nevertheless, the informants said that Valdés likes the possibility of going to Cruz Azul. In fact, the Andean midfielder was already sought by the celestial team in previous administrations. And it was also under the shelter of the current executive president of the ‘Machine’, Álvaro Dávila, when both shared their stage in Monarcas Morelia from Apertura 2016 to Apertura 2018, prior to the sale of Valdés to Santos.

Ruidíaz is ‘unlikely’; Bilbao, practically ruled out

Sources said that forward Raúl Ruidíaz is also an object of desire for Cruz Azul, especially after being disengaged from the Seattle Sounders at the end of the third and last year of his contract on December 31, 2021 and having been eliminated in the last hours of the MLS Playoffs, but they added that it is “unlikely” that the 31-year-old Peruvian gunner will reach the club of La Noria due to its high salary cost and because so far no sale of any celestial element to another team has materialized.

Secondly, the informants mentioned that there is no progress by the Unai Bilbao plant, who played last year in Necaxa, which is why at this time his contract with Cruz Azul is practically ruled out, while there is no specific offer from Chivas for Santiago Giménez or from Atlético de San Luis for Bryan Angulo, as has been rumored.