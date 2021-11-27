Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to help singer Pink with a noble cause

Editorial Mediotiempo

There is no doubt that the Christmas spirit already feel, and sample of them was the great gesture that it got Cristiano Ronaldo when responding to the call for help that the famous singer Pink, which turned to the footballer to be able to fulfill the dream of two children.

Through your account Twitter, the American artist sent a message to the star of the Manchester United, where you asked for some t-shirts in order to make several little ones happy in this Christmas.

Hey @Christian I’m sponsoring a couple kids this year for xmas that want nothing else besides one of your jerseys. They don’t have much- but I’m determined to make this happen. Fancy sending me a couple and changing their lives? I know you do wonderful things all the time, but … – P! Nk (@Pink) November 25, 2021

“Hey, Cristiano. I’m sponsoring a couple children this year for Christmas that they want nothing more than one of your t-shirts. They don’t have much, but I’m determined to make it happen. Would you like to send me a couple of t-shirts and change their lives? I know you do wonderful things all the time, but … “, he wrote Pink.

As expected, the publication of the also actress went viral and after a few hours the Portuguese footballer answered the message and agreed to help the interpreter on her mission of songs like ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ and ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’, who in passing he applauded for his initiative. “Congratulations on making this happen!”

“Hello Pink, I am delighted to help. I will prepare some signed shirts for these children, without any problem “, was what the footballer replied. Pink did not hesitate to show his joy at the response of the Bug.” This is so amazing and I am very grateful! You’re the best! “The Doylestown, Pennsylvania native replied.