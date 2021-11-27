Controllers for your console at the best price today on Black Friday
If you have come this far, it is probably because your console controller is already failing or perhaps you are thinking of buying another additional controller. Taking into account that today the famous Black Friday is celebrated, it is a good time to take advantage of the discounts that we find in the controller for PS4, the Joy-Con for the Switch or the official controller for Xbox.
If you have any of these consoles and need a new controller, it is now possible to take advantage of certain discounts on official controls for each platform. Offers that we find directly on Amazon in the links that we are going to leave you below. Of course, if you are interested in any of them, you better hurry, since some of these offers could disappear with the end of Black Friday, although there are many products in which Amazon announces offers until next Monday, November 29. Some may even last a little longer for Cyber Monday.
Controllers for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on sale
At the moment it is possible to get the official controls for the main consoles at a discount on Amazon. Order now and save on the controller for PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One or the popular Joy-Con of the Nintendo console.
2 Pack Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
It is a pack with two official Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch console. A combo with two units of different colors whose official price is 89.99 euros and that we can now get for only 66.90 euros. That is, we can save a little more than 23 euros on your purchase if we take advantage of the offer available at the moment on Amazon. So you will have two new or additional controllers to enjoy your favorite titles on Nintendo Switch.
Dualshock 4 for PS4 console
Although it is not very common to find the official controller for PS4 with a great discount, now we can get it somewhat cheaper thanks to the offer available on Amazon. Specifically, it is possible to buy the Dualshock 4 V2 for the Sony console for a final price of 55.30 euros. The delivery time is just one or two business days and includes free shipping costs. Without a doubt, an opportunity to renew your old controller or buy a new one with which you can play multiplayer titles with your family or friends.
Official controller for Xbox console
Another of the most popular consoles is Microsoft’s Xbox, for which we currently find its official offer command on Amazon. The model includes Xbox wireless technology and Bluetooth to play wirelessly on the console, Windows 10 computers and even on smartphones with Android operating system and tablets. In this way, the official controller for the Xbox console allows a synchronization that allows us to easily move between devices such as Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Android devices. The discounted model is available in white at a price of 55.95 euros, when its official price is 59.99 euros.