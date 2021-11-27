Colombian police offered a reward to find their assailants

Rubens Sambueza, player of the Toluca, was a victim of crime in Colombia, when he went to visit his brother Fabian after finishing the season in MX League with the Red Devils.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see when Sambueza and his family were stripped of a gold ring and a Rolex watch.

Given these events, the police of Barranquilla, Colombia, offered a millionaire reward to find the thugs.

“Thanks to security cameras in the sector, characteristics of those responsible have been compiled and part of the route that they took in their escape has been established,” the authority announced at the time of announcing a reward of 10 million Colombian pesos to whom can give information on the assailants and lead to their arrest.

The robbery of the brothers Sambueza and the wife and children of the player Toluca It took place last Wednesday in the Barrio Alto Prado, in Barranquilla, where the Fabian, who militates with him Junior.

“No, I don’t think they were going to steal it right there if it wasn’t a Rolex, they were going for that, they were probably following us. That’s where I found out that there is a band that is dedicated to that and they mark you from the airport.

“It was our turn to go through that bad time. Sad for the welcome they give to our family. Thank God we are well and it did not happen to adults. Although we lost some valuables, the most important thing is that we are well”, revealed Fabian in an interview with Blu Radio.

