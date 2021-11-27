ColombiaEnFicción | Column of Iván Cancino

How not to talk about what everyone will surely be talking about: Charm, the Disney film that shows a version of Colombia, but do not worry that in this column I am not going to talk about the film itself, it is rather a look at how the country looks from fiction.

For example, in 2005 we were surprised by the look of a jungle Bogotá shown in Ms and Mrs. Smith, a film in which the love between Brad Pit and Angelina Jolie was born, a city with a hot climate, further from reality than if they had said that Bogotá was made of chocolate.

Or what do they tell me about all the times Colombians are represented by Mexicans, of course I understand that we all look alike because we are Latino, but here between us, sure, sure, there are big differences between each country, starting with the accent.

Colombia seems an unknown place especially for Hollywood, or maybe the country is not unknown, only its big cities, because we cannot deny that the jungle, forest and coca crops (which have appeared in many action films) exist.

Cinema is a magic trick, taking some details out of reality, putting them together with the story of someone who represents a large majority, perhaps that of a hero, makes us want to see those stories. There are countries that today see their reality mixed with fiction, they see how their cities are destroyed by Godzilla or King kongPerhaps this is not the path of Colombian cinema, but nevertheless it is a formula that can attract attention, perhaps in the future we will see on the big screen a giant alligator man leaving the Magdalena River strolling through Bocas de Ceniza in Barranquilla.

The same thing happens with films as with our nationality, it is only necessary to go out into the street in another country and say that you are Colombian so that they name you Pablo Escobar, we have to thank Shakira that now they also ask about her, and well in others countries once named me Faryd Mondragon.

Maybe the movie Charm help us to change the face of the country abroad, that we not only be seen as a war on drugs and narcos, hopefully, as Shakira, Sofía Vergara, and many others have done, our culture will be reflected in future films , but above all I hope that the reviews of the country are more exact, that they do show Bogotá, be it Bogotá, if they show a jungle place it is named as such.

Likewise, I would like to think that Colombian actors will continue to represent the country and that Mexicans will be used to represent Mexico, I know that the Latino is Latino especially on screen, but how nice it is to see a countryman on the screen representing a scene of his country.

On Charm Besides highlighting some Colombian traditions, gastronomy, music, animals and family stand out. Yes Colombia is all that and more, and this is shown by good research, so let’s hope that #ColombiaEnFiction be seen beyond what has made us popular abroad, beyond violence, war and drug trafficking.

Disney delved into the details, immersed himself in the culture and created a film that is worth seeing and promoting, so that the positive image of Colombia continues to strengthen abroad, so that foreigners identify us for all the positive things we have . It is time to leave the past behind and face the future by further strengthening our magical realism.