Chris Hemsworth receives the highest praise

Actor Chris Hemsworth is in one of the best moments of his career and it will be spectacular when he plays Hulk Hogan, the legendary fighter.

In 2022 we will be able to see the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, where Chris Hemsworth will be again the God of Thunder from Marvel studios. For this he has been training a lot and has put himself in incredible physical shape. Something that will also help you to play Hulk hogan, the legendary fighter whose life deserves to be brought to the big screen.

In a recent interview, John pollono, the writer of the biopic of Hulk hoganpraised actor Chris Hemsworth.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say about it. They send people that script and they have to read it in two hours, it’s like a top secret, so I’m not going to be the guy to get fired for that. But I will tell you that I am very proud of the work, it is great. Coming from theater, I like to write for actors, and Scott Silver, who co-wrote with me, was like a mentor early in my career, some of my favorite scripts were written by him, so he’s a pleasure to work with. “

“But I love writing for great actors, I think Chris Hemsworth, like these guys, is amazing. You can make it funny and tragic and all that. I’m very excited to see the movie and hopefully I don’t know how COVID-friendly it would be to shoot that movie because they had like 30,000 people in the crowd at some of these scenes, so hopefully they can eventually do it. I can’t wait to see him one day. “

Other projects of the actor.

Chris Hemsworth it will be quite busy for years to come as it will start rolling soon Tyler Rake 2 (Extraction 2) and will also make the leap to Mad Max with the movie Furious. But we will also see it in Escape From Spiderhead, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, TRON: Legacy) and that is one of the great claims of Netflix. The story presents us with a world where inmates are given the opportunity to shorten their sentences if they undergo medical experiments. A man decides to take a new drug that generates feelings of love and this causes him to start questioning his emotions.

Are you looking forward to seeing Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan? Leave us your comments below.