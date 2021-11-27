Chris Evans’ movie when he was very young that is available on Netflix and you must see this November 27

The weekend has arrived and with it the possibility of spending time with the family or with your partner to relax and watch one of the movies or series that Netflix has in its catalog. The variety is a lot and there is something for all tastes, today’s recommendation goes to those people who enjoy romantic comedies and are also fans of one of the largest of the Marvel franchises, we are talking neither more nor less than Chris Evans, better known as “Captain America”.

What’s Your Number? or “Counting my exboyfriends” as we know it in Latin America, it is a 2011 film that also has the participation of Anna Faris, Ari Graynor, Mike Vogel and another Marvel darling: Chris pratt, is under the direction of Mark Mylod and has as its central axis the story of Ally A successful young man who is in his 30s, but in love relationships has not gone quite well, so the number of his lovers is somewhat high, which is not a problem, until he reads an article by Marie Claire magazine.

Chris Evans as a badass boy

It turns out that said text mentions that a woman with more than 20 relationships is likely not to find a stable partner for marriage, a situation that drives her out of her mind, since her sister is close to getting married and her boyfriend in turn is her. has abandoned.

Due to this situation, she decides to put courtships aside and look in her past for some former love that can work in her current life and not have to “continue the search”, but fate leads her to her peculiar neighbor, a subject whom Formal relationships don’t seem to work for him and yes, this tough guy is Chris Evans playing Colin Shea.

On the Rotten Tomatoes critics platform it received 44 percent acceptance by the public and it is important to note that this romantic comedy is based on a book, the script is an adaptation of 20 Times a Lady by Karyn Bosnak.

So to end November a bit of laughter and love are not bad at all, here we leave the trailer.

