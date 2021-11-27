Chivas renews Hiram Mier for one year

Hiram Mier reached an agreement to stay with Chivas for one more year, despite the injuries that affected the continuity of the Mexican defender

GUADALAJARA – The central defender of Chivas, Hiram Wed, renewed a contract for one more year with the Herd, after having reached an agreement with the board after weeks of negotiating the new employment relationship, according to sources informed ESPN.

The central defender played 44 percent of the games in the last football year, because he suffered multiple injuries, however, there was an agreement and the board of directors has given him a vote of confidence to continue in the team under new conditions.

Another element that is in talks to renew is Alexis Vega, who still has 6 more months of contract, but the people in long pants of the Guadalajara team want to avoid at all costs that they leave for free. For now, there has already been a rapprochement and they are in the stage of renegotiating the conditions.

On the other hand, the team is on vacation and it will be until December 6 when they report back to work.

The directive of Guadalajara He is still evaluating the possible casualties of the teams with a view to the Clausura 2022 tournament, especially to reduce the team’s payroll and have liquidity to strengthen the Guadalajara team.

Hiram Wed He will continue to defend the flock shirt, although he recently lost the starting position due to injuries.