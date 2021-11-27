Cardi B won’t have a baby shower for her second child and explained why

Cardi B She is very happy with her second pregnancy, which she announced last June, together with her husband Offset.

And while the rapper really enjoys this ‘sweet wait’ process, just like she did with her firstborn, Kulture, this time you will not have a baby shower.

She surprised herself with this news through an interview with ‘Stationhead’, and presented by ‘BardiGangRadio’, where the interpreter, who is used to throwing lavish parties and spending a lot of money for her family, confirmed that there will not be a party welcome for your second baby.

“I will not have a baby shower. That’s why I made Kulture’s birthday really big, “said the 28-year-old artist.

“I get overwhelmed when I make these big birthdays, and I feel like the baby shower with the Kulture party they were too close. Just to see the same people again, “added the singer.

Recently, Cardi B and Offset celebrated Kulture’s birthday with a lavish, fairytale-themed party. The event included an outdoor petting zoo, a balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, and a towering birthday cake, among other things.

Mom and daughter paired their outfits with pink-hued princess dresses, while Offset sported a black and white three-piece suit. The family arrived in a Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage, and the birthday girl entered their celebration on a pony.

Although the Grammy winner has not revealed her due date, the proud mother is enjoying every moment, and she let it be seen during the interview, where she revealed how she told her husband that she was pregnant.

The rapper learned that she was expecting her second child two weeks before her 2021 Grammy Awards performance when she began experiencing dizziness, headaches and other related symptoms.

It was then that he announced it to Offset in a very natural way, joking with him. “I think I’m pregnant bro,” adding that they just started laughing and commented, “Sir, we have a lot to do.”

She later confirmed the pregnancy after taking a test. Offset is also the father of her daughter Kalea, 6 years old, and their children Kody, of 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

The interpreter also expressed her excitement for her baby on the way, saying, “There is something very dear to this pregnancy and I feel like I am starting a new chapter, and I am happy about it.”

Cardi B revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June, when she joined them by appearing on stage with a body Dolce & Gabbana embroidery, which featured a see-through panel on the abdomen that exposed her growing belly.

Minutes before, she took to social networks to share a photo in which she posed naked and showed her advanced pregnancy.

The news surprised her 97.6 million followers on Instagram, “# 2”, was the brief message that Cardi wrote next to the postcard in which she appears only covered with white paint while her hands touch her belly.

