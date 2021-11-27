Cardi B shows her natural hair

Cardi B surprised everyone with a post on her Instagram showing her hair as it really is. Through images that reveal an even younger version of the singer, this shows what her hair was shorter and with waves originally.

The popular singer began the post by explaining that every time she posts a picture of her natural hair, everyone asks her why she won’t let it grow. Some of her followers have even told her that being mestizo, her hair should be wavy but in a very marked way. The same rapper was the one who wanted to clarify that this is not always the case, saying that she has hair more similar to that of her afro side.