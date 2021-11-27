Canelo Álvarez, to wait: Makabu will expose title to Mchunu

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/26/2021 21:14:30





Don king, one of the most prolific and controversial promoters in boxing history, appeared on the scene to put ice on the intention of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez to face the Congolese Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title, as he confirmed the mandatory matchup against Thabiso ‘The Rock’ Mchunu.

Since Eddy reynoso asked the WBC for the chance to face Makabu, Mchunu came out to point out that he would not stand aside and that he would adhere to the regulations to confront the monarch, an intention that was fulfilled and that was confirmed this Friday with a statement.

“This it will be an action packed WBC world championship fight with a great fight on the horizon for the winner”, Analyzed King, who is promoters of Makabu.

“They are both warriors and this war for the recognition of the homeless will begin the new year with great style, recognizing the homeless and helping others, “added the eccentric promoter, who clarified that the meeting will be on January 29 in Ohio.

Whoever wins goes against Canelo

King agreed with Mchunu’s representatives in the 12-round world championship fight, from which the next rival of Canelo Álvarez will come out.

The man from Guadalajara said that his intention is to return to the ring in May, so the winner will have enough time to prepare for the match.