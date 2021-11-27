Camila Cabello reveals why she broke up with Shawn Mendes | Music

Jean G. Fowler

The singer told some of the reasons for her separation after two years of dating

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes It surprised the fans a lot when it happened in such an unexpected way, because everything seemed to flow well between the singers who, over the years, became one of the favorite couples on the pop music scene; NowThe interpreter has explained some of the reasons why they separated.

The pair used to share in networks the best moments of their love, when they went on a trip, spent time together at home with their dogs or just a casual photograph, however, according to the artist, she was actually facing “battles with mental health “that interfered with their courtship throughout the confinement.

“I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I broke down crying at least once a day,” he said on the podcast of Time to walk on Apple TV about the anxiety you’ve had for a long time, which has been increased due to the constant stress you live under for your profession.

According to Camila Cabello, that affected her relationship with Shawn, but also with her friends and other people around her, as it is a burden that carries the amount of work she has had since she was 15 years old with her musical career, since Fifth Harmony and then as a soloist.

‘Shawmila’: An account of the best moments of Shawn and Camila’s relationship

“I was left alone with my anxiety and with my mind. That was interfering in my relationship, in the way of my friends, of my time at home. I did not feel well,” he said. “I didn’t have time to know who I was outside of my career (…) With those toxic levels of stress I didn’t even collapse because, despite everything, I kept working,” he said.

As a consequence, Camila Cabello knew that she had to do something to have “time for herself”, since she needs to heal in order to be well with someone else.

When did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up?

The singers shared a statement to announce their separation and avoid speculation about its status. “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever, we started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future,” said Shawn and Camila Cabello on November 17.