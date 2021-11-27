Camila Cabello gets a new minimalist tattoo

Camila Cabello says that therapy saved her anxiety.

Etching a drawing on our skin forever is more and more trend and, above all, if they are minimalist ‘tattoos’: those that are tiny, simple and of which you never get tired. We can even say that they become somewhat addictive. Seeing our skin decorated with this art is great and even more so when behind the tattoo a great meaning is hidden.

The last ‘celebrity’ to become one has been Camila Cabello, who has decided to adorn his neck with an emotional ‘tattoo’. Years ago the singer assured in a radio interview that she would not like to get a tattoo because she would get tired. Still, in 2019 she decided to take the step accompanied by her partner, Shawn Mendes, and got “It’s a mystery” tattooed on one of her fingers. And it seems that the idea of ​​getting a tattoo liked him (and a lot) because he has done it again. This time, Camila has opted for a circular braid with a very special meaning that ensures that your life has changed. Sight!

The artist shared a ‘post’ on her Instagram profile where we can see how cute her new ‘tattoo’ is and added a few words explaining why of the same:

The word ‘ecology’ comes from the Greek ‘oikos’, which means home. – ‘Braiding the Sweet Grass’, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. This book on indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After reading it, I knew that I would never look at the earth and all its inhabitants in the same way again. He taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom of Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. “All flowering is mutual.” I am glad that @kanenavasard and his talents have helped me honor this very special book today.

Well yes, as you can see, Camila has got a tattoo in honor of Mother Nature We can’t like the result any more. What do you think? If you were thinking of getting a tattoo, but did not know how exactly, you can also be inspired by your favorite book as the singer has done.

