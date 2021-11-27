Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with works such as West Side Story, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd, died Friday at his home at 91 years, according to the New York Times …

Sondheim, who has racked up eight Tony Awards, the Broadway Oscars, got off to an early start, learning the art of musical theater as a teenager with lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II from “The Sound of Music.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet this Friday about Sondheim: “One of the brightest lights on Broadway has gone out tonight. May he rest in peace.”

Actress and singer Anna Kendrick called Sondheim’s death “a devastating loss.”

“Acting at her job has been one of the biggest benefits of my career,” Kendrick added on social media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton” and a student of Sondheim, described the teacher as the greatest lyricist in musical theater.

Sondheim’s most successful musicals include “Into the Woods,” which opened on Broadway in 1987 and used children’s fairy tales to unravel adult obsessions, and the 1979 thriller “Sweeney Todd” about a murderous London barber. whose victims are served as meat patties, and 1962’s “Something Funny Happened on the Way to the Forum,” a vaudeville-style comedy set in ancient Rome.

“I love theater as much as music, and the idea of ​​reaching out to an audience and making them laugh, making them cry, just making them feel, is paramount to me,” Sondheim said in a 2013 interview on US National Public Radio. USA

Several of Sondheim’s hit musicals have been made into movies, including “Ways of the Forest,” starring Meryl Streep, and “Sweeney Todd,” starring Johnny Depp.

A new film version of “Love, Sublime Love,” for which Sondheim wrote the lyrics to the Leonard Bernstein song, due for release next month.

Text translated by artificial intelligence.