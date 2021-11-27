Britney Spears, Nancy Fraser’s Prophecies, and the Post-Pandemic Feminist Agenda

The pandemic is still pending, but with a worldwide vaccination percentage of more than 41% and more than 60% in the country, it could be said that the worst of this stage is over.

In what we had imagined as a new normal, which is quite similar to the previous one, those who are taking the longest to return to formal jobs are women. Motherhood, in fact or possible, was the center of great discrimination, this time with the excuse of the pandemic. Forced to guarantee care with their physical presence seven days a week, 24 hours a day, as the suspension of face-to-face classes was a generalized measure, employers considered them to be absent of the first order. And those who worked on their own were limited or unable to do their jobs.

The crisis of care jumped to levels of a dystopian series. Women were on the battle lines of the health systems, guaranteeing the dining rooms, and on the other line, less recognized, because after all it is what has always touched us, supporting care, contractures, impotence before the confinement of daughters and sons in ages and places that are not appropriate.

As in a TEG, the feminist agenda was suddenly surrounded by attacking “countries / agendas”. On the one hand, the struggle to preserve individual and collective life, as dramatic as it was, made it necessary to contribute to social care and postpone other agendas. On the other, we were going back many decades: women at home and men at work. As if this were not enough, the extreme right, in countries like the United States, Spain, and also in Argentina and here only in Chile, grew at the expense of installing, thanks to simplistic algorithms and media, that because of inclusive language or of an egalitarian gender agenda, there were limits of circulation to prevent the spread of the virus. So absurd, so unpunished, but that’s how it was.

And the fourth node and perhaps the most unexpected was that of those who at some point agreed to accompany the fight for gender equality by dint of an unstoppable wave of Not one less, Me Too, green activism, who suddenly got scared precisely because of a speech that tries to install the right wing. Instead of looking at the pending agenda in those struggles that we raise, they get scared and, perhaps without realizing it, approach what they fear and thus strengthen it: the right-wing narratives.

In Argentina, for example, the legalization of abortion, the approval of the transvestite labor quota were undoubtedly important and necessary measures. The problem was not the active policies, on the contrary, what happened was that the agenda was truncated. Because poverty, once again, hit women harder, and because they were historically responsible for care, the blow to them was a blow to the waterline of those who were supporting.

And Britney?

Two weeks ago, US Judge Brenda Penny ended Britney Spears’ father’s 13-year guardianship over her. On the grounds that the singer was not qualified to handle her assets, nor her career, the father had the guardianship against his will during all that time. Who among us who has ever sung or danced “my loneliness is killing me” felt no relief or joy when #FreeBritney was finally achieved?

And what does this have to do with what we are talking about? As long as the members of the political and social forces have the best intentions, it is not argued that in the face of a crisis there is a step back in the presence of women in decision-making places. Post-pandemic recovery is not possible without a gender equality agenda, it is not without women and representatives of the LGTB community contributing their vision and decision. It would be reason enough for it to be for an issue of equality: we have the right to be there, but I am going to add questions of political pragmatism.

Women in charge of care are often missing from the small table of politics. They are the spoilers who have to retire earlier or have worries like: “I have to go back because my children are at home.” What the men’s tables do not usually ponder is that they are taking away a vision that can also help avoid gross errors.

The right wants to establish that the problem is the gender agenda and the lack of freedom as a result of the pandemic, it speaks of political caste. Proving them right is the worst mistake you can make. The Kast and their local imitations, in their grassroots discourse, claim genocide and enable racist and violent slogans, do some unusual juggling in which “gender ideology” (a concept as fanciful as it is lax in roles) is blamed for an alleged lack freedom or economic consequences. It is almost suicidal to give verisimilitude to a story that uses the primary fears and of a society to point out those responsible for those who fight for their rights to be respected, and they use that imaginary to try to advance on the freedoms, security, and rights of everybody.

But the reality is completely the opposite. The gender perspective is often absent during major crises. During confinement, domestic gender violence increased, not only because of forced coexistence, but also because the networks that, in general, save women and LGTBQ people were reduced. Calls to report violence increased but effective complaints decreased. In Argentina, the highest number of femicides during 2020 was in April, and the lowest in November: peaks of confinement and openings respectively. As we have been learning about the virus, we must take note and learn from this as well. What mechanisms failed and which ones need to be changed?

If someone goes to the services for the care of victims of gender violence today, they will find that the claims for food have increased in relation to those of other types of violence. Does that mean that gender violence decreased? Well no, my goodness. Not only because non-payment of food is economic gender violence, there is something worse. It seems that there are women who are not even fighting not to be violated, they put it in second place. They are more interested in having what to feed their children.

It does not seem a reasonable answer to abandon this agenda to fall into the trap of undemocratic groups. Because they are being strengthened and because half the population is abandoning the agenda. If equality does not challenge them, hopefully pragmatism will challenge them.

Excluding different views from decision-making places such as women, women in charge of care, and LGTB people, will lead to the fact that at a stage in which there are growth expectations, mistakes such as those committed during the administration will be made again of the pandemic. Not only on issues of gender violence, which is already a lot. It is about recognition of the contributions to social and economic reproduction as well. Better decisions are made for the ensemble when the ensemble is represented.

That is precisely what has been warning Nancy fraser in his book Feminism for the 99%. The feminist agenda does not end with occupying positions of power for those who already have power. The feminist agenda is a broad rights agenda, not for the 1% who already have privileges, but for the 99% who do not. If we forget the agenda for the 99% (now the alert is for us), we also run the risk of growing a discourse that challenges those who are angry because no one can be happy after a pandemic that has passed us all over the top .

One of the traps of the extreme right is that it builds fake news: for example, that feminism comes to cancel. Give me just one example. Incorporating a critical gaze is not canceling. It is exercising the right to reflect. Another fake: that feminism is against men (as if those who absorb almost all of the care we do not include men, as if the fight against patriarchal violence, which also has men as victims, was not one of the our flags). Patriarchy is the abuse of the powerful, which affects both women and LGTB people and men affected by this inequality or who do not compromise with this abuse of power. It is institutional violence as well. We saw it with the murder of Lucas.

There is no elimination of violence against women without us. Flyers and institutional events to (return) to throw us flowers on March 8, June 3 and November 25 are not enough. The 99% feminist rights agenda is a social and gender justice agenda. It is to guarantee that each and every one will have the same rights. And that we do not leave the word freedom in the hands of the right. I remember here the phrase of Claudia Piñeiro when the debate in Congress on abortion began: “Let’s not give up the word life because it is ours.” The same now with the word freedom. We have to recover it, it is ours. We are going to do it, but do not add to us the work of making our allies understand why we must recover the real agenda to fight against gender violence.

AC