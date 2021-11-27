Britney Spears could be a mother again

Britney Spears He regained his freedom after Judge Brenda Penny ended the guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears and has already begun to enjoy life without asking anyone’s permission. On September 12, the pop princess got engaged to her boyfriend and told on social networks that she is evaluating becoming a mother again.

“I’m thinking of having another baby! I wonder if this time it will be a girl … she is on tiptoe looking for something … that’s for sure, “he wrote in a photo he posted on Instagram, in which the feet of a woman and a girl are seen The post had more than a million likes and all her followers told her that they would support her in whatever decision she made.

