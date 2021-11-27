Britney Spears could be a mother again

Britney Spears He regained his freedom after Judge Brenda Penny ended the guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears and has already begun to enjoy life without asking anyone’s permission. On September 12, the pop princess got engaged to her boyfriend and told on social networks that she is evaluating becoming a mother again.

“I’m thinking of having another baby! I wonder if this time it will be a girl … she is on tiptoe looking for something … that’s for sure, “he wrote in a photo he posted on Instagram, in which the feet of a woman and a girl are seen The post had more than a million likes and all her followers told her that they would support her in whatever decision she made.

The interpreter of “Toxic” has been in a relationship with her personal trainer Sam Ashgari for five years, who has a very good relationship with Sean Preston (2005) and Jayden James (2006), Children the singer had with her ex-partner Kevin Federline. However, in the case of looking for the girl, they will surely wait for her marriage for which there is still no confirmed date.

What is known of the marriage of Britney Spears?

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari They are preparing the wedding preparations and their wish is for it to be intimate, together with their loved ones, mainly those who supported them in recent years. Both said they want to celebrate “as soon as possible” and are looking for available places.

“It depends on her. Now she is the one who wears the pants! If it is up to me, it would be the biggest party in the world,” Ashgari said, when asked about the date and details of the wedding, during the premiere of the film ” House of Gucci “in Los Angeles. The couple met in 2016 when they shot the video clip Slumber Party of the artist and quickly he became a great support in the middle of the fight to regain independence.

Spears told a hearing before Judge Penny that she has wanted to get married and have children for several years, but that had an IUD and his father would not allow him to remove it. It should be remembered that Jamie Spears controlled both his finances and his private life And now the creator of hits like “Baby One More Time” can make her own decisions again.

