Black week for the BMV: it fell 2.6% between the nomination of Victoria Rodríguez for Banxico and the new strain of COVID-19

The BMV lost 2.6% between Victoria Rodríguez’s nomination for Banxico and the new variant of the coronavirus. (Photo: REUTERS / Gustavo Graf / Archive)

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) registered this Friday a heavy loss of 2.24% in its main indicator -the Prices and Quotations Index (CPI)– to settle at 49,492.52 points, thus closing with a weekly loss of 2.6%, its biggest contraction since the last week of January this year.

The capital markets closed the week in negative territory, with the main US indices registering average losses of 2.34% in Friday’s session, while in Europe the indices averaged losses of 3.82% in the last session of the week , in fear of the new variant of COVID-19 called Omicron, detected in South Africa.

“This is due to the fact that an increase in risk aversion was observed in global financial markets due to concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, which the World Health Organization has already classified as a variant of concern”, explained to Efe Karla Bajos, analyst at Banco Base.

This is its biggest contraction since the last week of January this year. (Photo: REUTERS / Toya Sardo Jordan / Archive)

In Mexico, the Price and Quotation Index “closed with a weekly loss of 2.6%, with this he linked three weeks to the decline and also it was noted as the first week to close below the 50,000 point level since July 9 ”, added the specialist.

He pointed out that within the index, weekly losses were recorded in 30 of the 35 main companies included in the index sample, highlighting the falls of Grupo Carso (-11.67%), Alsea (-10%) and Banregio (-9.19%).

“The negative performance of the CPI This was due both to an increase in global risk aversion due to the aforementioned factors, as well as an increase in risk aversion over Mexico due to the uncertainty around the expectation of monetary policy, after the surprise nomination of Victoria Rodríguez for Banco de México and to stagnation of economic activity in the country, with the GDP showing a contraction of 0.43% in the third quarter of the year ”.

Despite the decline on this day, the Mexican index registers a positive movement accumulated so far this year of 12.31% supported by the economic recovery.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On the day, the Mexican peso depreciated 1.29% against the dollar trading at 21.83 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The IPC closed at 49,492.52 units with a loss of 1,132.48 points and a negative variation of 2.24% compared to the previous session.

The volume traded in the market reached 237.2 million titles for an amount of 28,324 million pesos (about 1,297.4 million dollars).

Of the 667 firms that were listed on the day, 278 ended up with their prices rising, 366 had losses and 23 closed without change.

The titles with the greatest upward variation were those of the construction materials firm Grupo Lamosa (LAMOSA), with 7.94%; the drug distributor Genomma Lab Internacional (LAB B), with 3.85%, and the chemical products marketer Cydsa (CYDSASA A) with 3.83%.

(Photo: Special BMV)

In contrast, the securities with the greatest downward variation were Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTE O) with -6.53%; the restaurant operator Alsea (ALSEA), with -5.63% and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP B), with -5.48%.

During the day, the four sectors lost, led by industrial (-3.08%), followed by financial (-2.69%), materials (-1.66%) and frequent consumption (-0.47%).

With information from EFE

