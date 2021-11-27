Black Friday 2021: What time are Target and Walmart open?

Getty Images Know the Walmart and Target hours for Black Friday 2021.

Walmart and Target closed on Thanksgiving, so what are the store hours for Black Friday? Whether you want to shop in person after the big vacation or have an order delivered to your home, you’ll want to know about specials and hours. In fact, the chains will be open for Black Friday, but not as early as they did in the past.

Walmart stores will open on Black Friday starting at 5:00 AM

Although Walmart was closed on Thanksgiving, Walmart stores will be reopening beginning at 5:00 AM Local Time on Friday, November 26, according to a Walmart press release.

At one point in the past, Walmart would have started opening its stores for Black Friday on Thanksgiving night. But that has changed since the pandemic, and stores now open early in the morning on Black Friday.

To find out today the hours of the nearest store, check the store finder, as the hours may vary depending on the location.

Walmart has had three sets of Black Friday specials, with two sets of specials through November 26. “Event 2” of their Black Friday specials went online on November 10th. “Event 3” of their Black Friday specials kicked off online on November 22, with in-store discounts starting November 26 at 5 AM.

You can view Walmart’s Black Friday online deals on the website by clicking here.

Walmart’s press release read, “In addition to deals starting today and upcoming Black Friday Deals for Days events, Walmart will be offering Rollbacks on items throughout the store and on Walmart.com, in addition to their daily low prices. So no matter when or how customers want to shop, they can benefit from great savings for every item on their lists throughout the season at Walmart. “

Target stores open on Black Friday starting at 7:00 AM

Although Target was closed on Thanksgiving, Target stores will also reopen early on Friday, November 26. Most Target stores will reopen at 7:00 AM Local Time on November 26, Target said in a press release.

To see the hours of your local seat, you can visit the store finder here.

To accommodate shoppers, Target began offering Black Friday Now deals before Back Friday.

Target said in a press release: “Say hello to our new series of Holiday Best week-long deals, offering deep discounts every week, throughout the season, so you can save big on holiday favorites. And new this year, when you see an offer labeled “Holiday Best,” you can shop with confidence knowing you’re getting our best planned price of the season. “

Target also noted, “Every Sunday we will feature the best one-week vacation deals you can buy in store and online. Each week, we’ll share a first look at next week’s deals in Target’s weekly digital ad to help you plan, shop, and save. Be on the lookout for the hottest deals that crop up throughout the season on Target.com and on the Target app. ”

Current offers, which can be viewed online here, are current through Saturday. The best options include a LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit, a Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and a 7-speed blender, a Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100, and an Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe.

