Billie Eilish fulfills a dream: “I want it to be yours” | Fashion and Beauty

Billie eilish is an artist who since she appeared on the international radar has triumphed with her talent. Her peculiar voice and her unique style have become fundamental elements when it comes to expanding her music, becoming one of the greatest references of the new generations.

But our protagonist has shown on numerous occasions that fashion is also among her greatest hobbies. In fact, her look at the MET Gala did not leave anyone indifferent. But now the artist has dared to enter a new industry in which it seems that she will not go unnoticed either.

Billie has announced the launch of her first fragrance: Eilish. It will go on sale in November. “I’m so excited to finally be able to share my debut Eilish fragrance with you. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH !! It is a scent that I have pursued for years and years. It is my favorite scent in the world. Fragrance has always been a big part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it has been a dream to create the essence and bring ideas to life. It has been one of the most exciting things I have ever done. I want it to be yours“, he says on his Instagram account.

In the image, the artist poses next to the bottle of her cologne, which seems to be a most elegant sculpture. Very much in keeping with the style of Billie herself. In addition, it comes at the right time to become the perfect gift this Christmas. You have everything under control!

The news has generated a real revolution among his fans. “I’m speechless,” says one of them. “Oh my god,” adds another follower.

In the musical field, the singer surprised a few weeks ago with her unexpected collaboration with Coldplay live. The band took Billie on stage during Global Citizen 2021. Along with her brother Finneas, the artist and Coldplay performed Fix you, one of his most emblematic ballads.

But now his fans have their sights set on that colony that has marked a before and after in his professional career. How will that essence smell that is so important for our protagonist? We will have to wait to find out. At the moment the exact date of its premiere is unknown. Yes indeed. The countdown has begun.