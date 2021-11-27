Benedict Cumberbatch reveals the reason for the re-filming of Doctor Strange 2

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has returned to filming the Marvel Studios sequel to Doctor Strange and this is why.

They recently announced that they were moving the entire premiere schedule of Marvel studios, one of the most determining factors was that they needed extra time to finish Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness which will now arrive in May instead of February. So they have returned to filming during November and December and the actor Benedict Cumberbatch wanted to explain the situation.

“We’re working incredibly hard to make a show work to harness the full potential of the movie: parts that we want to do better, but also parts that were simply impossible to do at the time due to logistics, COVID. We are very behind in production. Fortunately, not too much during production. Although everything is a little slower ”. Said actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The most important thing is that the final result of this film is the best possible and that it satisfies the fans of Marvel Studios. Since its history will link the events that we have already seen in the series WandaVision and what will happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Some last minute changes could also be to blame for the re-shoots.

What doesn’t count Benedict Cumberbatch is that the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness will have some mind-blowing cameos that they couldn’t get in the first few months of production and now they’ve joined this installment of Marvel studios.

Among the actors that we could get to see would be Patrick Stewart What Charles Xavier and Hugh jackman What Wolverine, which would be a real bombshell, but unfortunately it is still something that has not been confirmed. But at least we hope the delay was worth it.

We will know everything that happens in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness when it opens on May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Benedict Cumberbatch on the Disney Plus streaming platform.