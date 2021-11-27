AXN White, weekend cinema with “Origin” and “Blade Runner 2049”

Advertising

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Marion Cotillard star in Saturday’s cinema at AXN White with the title “Origin,” a Christopher Nolan film that has won four Oscars.

Saturday night’s title AXN White, directed by Christopher Nolan, has 4 Oscars, 4 Golden Globe nominations and 3 Bafta Awards. In this thriller, Dom Cobb is a thief who steals valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during sleep. Cobb’s rare ability has made him a fugitive and he will have a shot at redemption.

AXN White ends its appointment with Harrison Ford on Mondays in November at 10:00 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 will be the title of the night on the last Monday of the month. The 2 Oscar and 2 BAFTA winning film stars Harrison ford next to Ryan gosling, among many other familiar faces. In it Officer K, a replicant-hunting blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, discovers a long-buried secret that has the potential to lead society into chaos. His investigation will lead him to the search for the legendary Rick Deckard, a missing former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Monday, November 29 at 10:00 p.m. on AXN White.

