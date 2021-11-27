Awaited productions arrive in local cinemas in December

December is preparing to close the year with the arrival in theaters of a series of awaited premieres.

The local public will be able to enjoy a new national production. Is about Jubentu, which revolves around three stories that, despite being parallel, have a common theme: youth and the struggle to realize their dreams.

The film accompanies Alejandro, an entrepreneur who when he turns thirty decides to rob a pump to get the money he needs and complete a project. In this adventure, he is helped by his best friend Juanse, whose wife is fighting for a deserved promotion in a supermarket while facing harassment from her boss. Meanwhile, Coco, Juanse’s cousin, after being attacked by some barrabravas, decides to confront them to recover his belongings.

The 90-minute film, directed by Ricardo Morínigo and featuring a cast made up of Stella Rodríguez, Paulo Metello, Fernando Arza, among others, hits theaters on Thursday 2.

STARS. Another of the premieres is a great bet from Netflix that brings together a stellar cast. Is about Don’t look up, which features two astronomers who, discovering that in a few months a meteorite will destroy the earth, decide to undertake the gigantic task of alerting everyone to the discovery through the media.

At 145 in length, the production directed by Adam McKay hits theaters on December 9 and will be available on the streaming platform, from December 24. The film has a cast made up of stars such as Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Kid Cudi, among others.

With great anxiety and expectation, the next cinematic adventure of Spider-Man is also awaited by its fans, which arrives on Thursday the 16th in local cinemas. After his identity was revealed, Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange, who then proposes to perform a spell to modify reality, an action that causes unexpected results.

Little by little, several villains that were part of other Spider-Man cinematic universes appear, such as the Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, the Sandman, Electro and Lizard. Alongside this meeting of antagonists, fans await the possible appearance of the hero’s previous interpreters: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In addition to Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, and Benedict Wong, the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home It has the same figures who played the aforementioned villains in the previous films; names like Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe.

Return. December also brings with it the return to the cinema, after 18 years, of the franchise Matrix. Under the direction of Lana Wachowski, the film also features the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. Even without a synopsis released, in recent interviews, the scriptwriters commented that it is not a sequel and anticipated that the film will have elements and references to the three previous films.

With a premiere scheduled for Thursday 23, The Matrix Resurrections It also has in its cast figures such as Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others.